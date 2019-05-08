Stanley Cup Playoffs Daily: Blues win glorious double-OT thriller over Stars

Pat Maroon fires a shot into the back of the net 5:50 into the second overtime to help the Blues advance to the Western Conference finals. (0:26)

What's better than a Game 7? A Game 7 decided in overtime. What's better than that? What the St. Louis Blues did on Tuesday: defeating the Dallas Stars in double overtime for an improbable berth in the Western Conference finals, and doing so off the stick of St. Louis area native Patrick Maroon, no less.

Game 7: St. Louis Blues 2, Dallas Stars 1 (2OT) (Blues win the series, 4-3)

Much has been said about the Blues' incredible turnaround, going from last place at the start of January to ... here. We now have two teams in the conference finals that were 300-1 (Blues) and 100-1 (Hurricanes) to win the Stanley Cup at points during the regular season. With his team stalled offensively, Stars goaltender Ben Bishop needed to stand on his head, and he did up until the bitter end. Through two periods, the Blues had 52 shot attempts to the Stars' 22.

Since neither team could break through, this one needed to be decided in double overtime, and Patrick Maroon played the part of hometown hero. This is the third Game 7 in these playoffs to be determined in overtime, which is now an NHL record.

1. Patrick Maroon, LW, St. Louis Blues. Prior to Maroon, the only previous player to score an OT winner in a Game 7 in or near his hometown was Yvon Lambert in 1979 (Montreal vs. Boston). Lambert was born in Drummondville, Quebec, close to Montreal.

2. Ben Bishop, G, Dallas Stars. One of the biggest reasons this game got to double overtime? The Stars goalie. He was spectacular, making 52 saves. It felt like nobody was going to beat Bishop on Tuesday.

3. Robert Thomas, RW, St. Louis Blues. A goal and an assist and an overall sensational night from the 19-year-old, who became the first teenager with multiple points in a Game 7 since the Canucks' Trevor Linden on April 15, 1989 vs. Calgary.

Play of the night

Now this is how you draw a penalty.

Robert Thomas is unreal with the puck, and his ability to keep it just led Dallas to take a penalty out of desperation. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/WTXwaGSIEm - St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 8, 2019

Dud of the night

The Dallas Stars were an offensively challenged team in the regular season who seemed to fix their woes in the playoffs. They reverted to old ways on Tuesday night.

The Stars tied the game with 4:05 left in the first period. Since then the shots are 25-2 for the Blues. - Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) May 8, 2019

On the schedule

Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, Game 7, 9 p.m. ET (series tied 3-3)

All signs point to Sharks captain Joe Pavelski returning for Game 7. That's huge for San Jose, which has been without him for the whole series following his injury in Game 7 of the first round. They've compensated by a strong bounce-back goaltending performance from Martin Jones. Colorado, which has arrived ahead of schedule, can make its first Western Conference final since 2002 .The Avalanche's top line hasn't totally been on the past few games, and the team will look to them for a big Game 7; Nathan MacKinnon feels particularly due for another big moment.

Social post of the day

Patrick Maroon's son after his father scored the OT winner. I'm not crying, you are. pic.twitter.com/wf8zE8aHv0 - Leah Kessel (@leahflame) May 8, 2019

Maroon took less money and term to sign with his hometown team this summer, and be with his son more often.

Quotable

"That's kinda been the story of the season. When our backs are against the wall we play our best and find a way to fight through it." -- Blues winger Robert Thomas.