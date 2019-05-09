2019 NHL playoffs: Picks on the conference final series

The conference final round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs is set to begin on Thursday, May 9. Our writers, analysts and editors weigh in with their predictions for each series:

BOS-CAR SJ-COL

Allen

BOS in 6

SJ in 6

Arledge

CAR in 7

STL in 6

Becquey

BOS in 6

SJ in 7

Buccigross

BOS in 7

SJ in 7

Chandan

BOS in 6

SJ in 7

Cohn

BOS in 7

SJ in 7

Coller

BOS in 6

STL in 7

Crawford

BOS in 6

STL in 7

Filipovic

BOS in 7

SJ in 6

Kaplan

BOS in 7

STL in 7

Kavanagh

BOS in 6

SJ in 7

La Greca

BOS in 5

STL in 7

Levy

BOS in 7

STL in 7

Masi

CAR in 6

STL in 7

Matiash

BOS in 6

STL in 7

Peters

BOS in 7

SJ in 7

Wyshynski

BOS in 7

SJ in 7

ESPN experts panel: Sean Allen, NHL fantasy columnist; Ben Arledge, associate editor; Pierre Becquey, deputy editor; John Buccigross, SportsCenter anchor, "In the Crease" host; Matthew Coller, NHL writer; Sachin Chandan, hockey researcher for ESPN the Magazine; Linda Cohn, SportsCenter anchor, "In the Crease" host; Aimee Crawford, senior editor; Dimitri Filipovic, NHL writer; Emily Kaplan, national NHL reporter; Tim Kavanagh, general editor; Don La Greca, ESPN Radio host; Steve Levy, SportsCenter anchor; Vince Masi, Sports & Information research specialist; Victoria Matiash, NHL fantasy columnist; Chris Peters, NHL prospects writer; Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer.