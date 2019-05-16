Stars sign Lindell to six-year, $34.8M extension

The Dallas Stars have signed Esa Lindell to a six-year, $34.8 million extension after the defenseman set career highs in goals and points this season.

Lindell, 24, posted 11 goals and 21 assists during the regular season while playing in all 82 games. In the playoffs, he had one goal and three assists while playing nearly 27 minutes per game, which led the team.

"Esa is a consummate professional who has proven himself dependable in every situation and is just an absolute workhorse," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement.

"When you combine his strength, conditioning, hockey IQ and skill, he has become an integral part of this team. Along with John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen, the three make up the foundation of a blueline that will not only be a strength for our club, but one that will be as good as any in the NHL for the foreseeable future."

The new deal runs through the 2024-25 season.

A third-round draft pick by the Stars in 2012, Lindell has 24 goals and 53 assists in 239 career games over four seasons.