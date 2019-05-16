How much do you know about Boston sports' reign of dominance?

We're sorry to have to remind you of this, but Boston sports teams win an awful lot.

The Boston Bruins are just the latest examples of Massachusetts sports dominance, as they swept the Carolina Hurricanes to make it to yet another Stanley Cup Final. That's coming on the heels of the Patriots and Red Sox winning titles in their 2018 seasons.

Since the turn of the century, Boston sports teams are a familiar sight in championship rounds, a fact that probably isn't too thrilling to fans in almost every other city outside of Massachusetts. Since it's been so difficult to avoid hearing about them, we thought we'd test your knowledge on just how Boston came to be known as "Titletown."

How much do you remember about Boston sports' reign in the NHL, NBA, NFL, and MLB?