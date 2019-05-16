Bruins expect Chara to be ready for Game 1

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Boston Bruins expect captain Zdeno Chara to be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final after he missed the deciding Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday with an undisclosed injury.

The Bruins eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes with a 4-0 win and reached their third Stanley Cup Final in nine years.

Cassidy, who found out Thursday morning that Chara would be unavailable, said the team doesn't believe Chara's injury is serious.

Chara, a 42-year-old defenseman, ended a run of 98 straight playoff games dating back to 2011. John Moore replaced him in the lineup.

Zdeno Chara, left, joined his teammates on the ice after the Bruins' series-clinching 4-0 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday night. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

After the final buzzer, Chara was in uniform and came onto the ice to celebrate with his teammates and take part in the post-series handshake line.

Chara had been set to play in his 176th career playoff game, which would have tied him with current San Jose Sharks player Joe Thornton and Mike Modano for 40th all-time in playoff games.

Chara typically plays on the Bruins' top pairing alongside Charlie McAvoy. In 16 playoff games this spring, Chara has averaged 22:32 of ice time per game, with one goal and two assists.