Injured Chara sits out Bruins' series-clinching win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara did not play in Thursday night's series-clinching 4-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Chara, a 42-year-old defenseman, was scratched with an undisclosed injury, ending a run of 98 straight playoff games dating back to 2011. John Moore replaced him in the lineup.

After the final buzzer, Chara was in uniform and came onto the ice to celebrate with his teammates and take part in the post-series handshake line. The Bruins reached their third Stanley Cup final in nine years.

Chara had been set to play in his 176th career playoff game, which would have tied him with current San Jose Sharks player Joe Thornton and Mike Modano for 40th all-time in playoff games.

Chara typically plays on the Bruins' top pairing alongside Charlie McAvoy. In 16 playoff games this spring, Chara has averaged 22:32 of ice time per game, with one goal and two assists.