Canes' Martinook, de Haan both have surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook and defenseman Calvin de Haan both have had offseason surgery.

General manager Don Waddell said Tuesday that Martinook had a procedure on a core muscle, while de Haan's surgery was on his right shoulder.

Martinook is expected to recover in four to six weeks, while de Haan will be out four to six months.

Martinook, 26, had a career-best 15 goals with five game winners, and was in and out of the lineup during the playoffs due to injuries. De Haan, 28, injured his shoulder against Pittsburgh on March 31 but returned for Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against Washington.