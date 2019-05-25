Astros' Springer (hamstring) likely headed to IL

George Springer puts on the jets in an attempt to catch a foul ball but he slides awkwardly and would leave the game in the Astros' win over the Red Sox. (0:47)

Houston Astros right fielder George Springer left Friday night's 4-3 win against the Boston Red Sox with a left hamstring injury and likely will be placed on the injured list, manager AJ Hinch said.

Springer was hurt attempting to catch a Xander Bogaerts pop foul in the top of the eighth inning. Springer sprinted in from right field and clutched at his left leg as he slid feet first for the ball, which bounced in front of him. He immediately was in pain before limping off the field and being replaced by Tony Kemp.

"We'll get him evaluated," Hinch said. "I'm not looking forward to the diagnosis, to be honest. It doesn't look very good. He never pulls himself out of a game like that; he was limping from the very beginning."

Springer leads the American League with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Friday was his first game since Sunday, as he previously had been dealing with lower back tightness.

Springer went 0-for-3, driving in a run with a sacrifice fly.