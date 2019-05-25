        <
        >

          Astros' Springer (hamstring) likely headed to IL

          play
          Springer exits in the 8th with injury (0:47)

          George Springer puts on the jets in an attempt to catch a foul ball but he slides awkwardly and would leave the game in the Astros' win over the Red Sox. (0:47)

          11:59 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Houston Astros right fielder George Springer left Friday night's 4-3 win against the Boston Red Sox with a left hamstring injury and likely will be placed on the injured list, manager AJ Hinch said.

          Springer was hurt attempting to catch a Xander Bogaerts pop foul in the top of the eighth inning. Springer sprinted in from right field and clutched at his left leg as he slid feet first for the ball, which bounced in front of him. He immediately was in pain before limping off the field and being replaced by Tony Kemp.

          "We'll get him evaluated," Hinch said. "I'm not looking forward to the diagnosis, to be honest. It doesn't look very good. He never pulls himself out of a game like that; he was limping from the very beginning."

          Springer leads the American League with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs.

          Friday was his first game since Sunday, as he previously had been dealing with lower back tightness.

          Springer went 0-for-3, driving in a run with a sacrifice fly.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices