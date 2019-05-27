Bettman: NHL to consider expanded video review

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league will consider expanded video review after a couple of high-profile missed calls in the playoffs.

During his annual state of the NHL speech prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Bettman said general managers will discuss potential expansion of video review at their meeting in June. Bettman said the league is "very" concerned about slowing down games with extra reviews.

With the Vegas Golden Knights leading the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in Game 7 in the first round, Cody Eakin was assessed a major penalty for a hit on the Sharks' Joe Pavelski that the league told the Golden Knights was not the right call. The Sharks scored four times on the ensuing major penalty and won 5-4 in overtime.

San Jose also won Game 3 of the Western Conference final after on-ice officials missed a hand pass immediately before the overtime winner. That is not subject to review.

Currently, only goals can be reviewed -- either by the situation room in Toronto or by coach's challenge for offside or goaltender interference. Bettman did say the NHL likely won't reduce what can be reviewed.