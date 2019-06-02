Blues yank Binnington in 2nd after Bruins score 5

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was pulled from Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after getting lit up by the Boston Bruins for five goals, the first time all season the rookie sensation has failed to finish a game.

Binnington gave up five goals on 19 shots before leaving at 6:29 of the second period, with his team down 5-1 in the first Stanley Cup Final game in St. Louis since 1970.

The Bruins took a 3-0 first-period lead on a power-play goal by Patrice Bergeron at 10:47, a wrist shot from Charlie Coyle at 17:40 and goal from Sean Kuraly scored with 9.1 seconds left in the first.

The Blues used a coaches' challenge on Kuraly's goal, believing it was offside, but the officials ruled it was a good goal. As a result, St. Louis was given a minor penalty for delay of game, and David Pastrnak converted for another power-play goal just 41 seconds into the second.

Binnington was chased at the 12:12 mark in the second after Torey Krus scored the Bruins' third power play goal of the game. He was replaced by Jake Allen, the Blues' former starter, who last appeared in a game on April 3.

This is the first time the Blues have used multiple goalies in a game since Dec. 29 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, when Allen started and Binnington came on in relief. Binnington is a finalist for the Calder Trophy for rookie of the year, helping the Blues go from last in the league to the Stanley Cup Final after finishing 24-5-1 in the regular season.

Binnington's .737 save percentage in Game 3 was his worst in any appearance in his NHL career, regular season or postseason. Coming into the game, Binnington had a 13-8-0 record with a .915 save percentage and a 2.37 goals-against average in 21 playoff games.