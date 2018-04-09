2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Central: Schedule, scores, highlights

In what felt like an elimination playoff game, Nathan MacKinnon tallies his 39th goal of the season as Colorado eliminates St. Louis with a 5-2 win. (0:25)

Eastern Conference

A year removed from missing out on the playoffs, the Lightning earned the No. 1 seed in the East. Speaking of "a year removed," the Devils were near the basement of the league last season, and they used their draft lottery luck on No. 1 pick Nico Hischier, who scored 52 points in his rookie campaign. And oh yeah, there's Hart Trophy candidates Taylor Hall of the Devils and Nikita Kucherov of the Lightning too. Have fun, goalies!

Season series (Devils 3-0-0):

It's never a bad thing when two Original Six teams square off in a postseason series, and the last time these squads met in the playoffs, in 2013, the ending was quite memorable.

Season series (Maple Leafs 3-1-0):

As is tradition, Washington took home another division title in 2017-18, and the Capitals went 3-1-0 against their first-round opponents from Columbus, Ohio. Of course, the Blue Jackets won the final game in the regular-season series and enter the playoffs as one of the league's hottest clubs.

Season series (Capitals 3-1-0):

The Penguins owned the season series against the Flyers, winning all four games. However, the playoffs are a different animal, and Claude Giroux & Co. have always been a tough out for Sidney Crosby's band of flightless birds.

Season series (Penguins 4-0-0):

Western Conference

The Predators won all four games against the Avalanche this season and enjoy perhaps the best home-ice advantage in the league. The Preds don't have anyone like Nathan MacKinnon on their roster, but few teams have a goalie as dependable as Nashville's Pekka Rinne.

Season series (Predators 4-0-0):

Winnipeg's ascent to being one of the league's dominant teams included a 3-1-0 record against Minnesota this season. While the Wild enjoyed a bounce-back, 42-goal campaign from Eric Staal, they limp into the playoffs with a few key injuries, none bigger than the season-ending ankle fracture to franchise defenseman Ryan Suter.

Season series (Jets 3-1-0):

Vegas capped off the most dominant season ever by an expansion team in winning the Pacific Division title, but the first-round matchup against Los Angeles is less than ideal: Each team won two games in the season series (one in regulation, one in overtime). Will the Golden Knights' march continue or will the Kings rekindle their dynasty?

Season series (tied two games apiece):

The Ducks jumped the Sharks on the penultimate day of the regular season to earn home-ice advantage for the series. While San Jose won the season series 3-0-1, three of the games went to a shootout -- an outcome that won't be possible now that we're into playoff mode.

Season series (Sharks 3-0-1):