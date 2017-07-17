A dream (that didn't) come true: Predators fan didn't know he won free tickets to the Stanley Cup

Each hockey season, the wish for NHL fans everywhere is that their team makes it to the Stanley Cup Final. An even bigger wish? To attend a game in person.

Such was the case for Nashville Predators fan Andrew Fudge, who entered a Twitter contest -- twice -- in an effort to win free tickets to this year's Stanley Cup.

Soon after he entered the Predator's Twitter contest, something wonderful happened: Fudge won free tickets to Game 6!

The problem?

He just found out on Monday. Game 6 took place on June 11.

@PredsNHL I hardly ever check twitter and just saw this... I think my soul just died. pic.twitter.com/5LUfqTUnHS — Andrew Fudge (@lilfudge07) July 17, 2017

Fudge lamented that he isn't an avid Twitter user, and he had forgotten that he'd entered the contest at all.

No matter which way you spin it, missing out on free Stanley Cup tickets is a hard pill to swallow, even if the Predators lost the Stanley Cup in the game that Fudge was supposed to attend.

Perhaps the only thing to take away from this is to get in the habit of checking Twitter. You never know what you might find.

--Meaghan Latella