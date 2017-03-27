With less than two weeks left in the regular season, it's make or break time for teams on the postseason bubble. We see a shift among the league's best again this week, as several contenders find their respective grooves just in time for the Stanley Cup playoffs -- while a few others are struggling at the worst possible time.

Alex Ovechkin become the third player in NHL history to score 30 or more goals in each of his first 12 seasons. The league-leading Capitals will need a Herculean effort from their captain in the playoffs to end their postseason struggles.

The last thing the Blackhawks need right now is to become complacent before the postseason. The Florida Panthers destroyed Chicago 7-0 on Saturday. We've seen in the past, however, that the Blackhawks are the type of team that can flip the switch when needed -- especially this time of year.

Sergei Bobrovsky is the first goalie in franchise history to reach 40 wins in a season. He's been consistent the entire season -- and especially sharp of late. Bobrovsky, who has an 8-0-1 record in March, including a 0.99 goals-against average, a .970 save percentage and four shutouts, will be the key to Columbus' Cup hopes.

Every team in the league has dealt with a compressed schedule this season, and last week it was Pittsburgh's turn. The Penguins looked spent as they went 0-1-2 over a four-day span. But they should be comfortable if they retain home-ice advantage for the playoffs. The Pens are 29-5-4 at PPG Paints Arena.

The Wild clinched their fifth consecutive postseason berth and eighth in franchise history on Saturday when the Kings lost to the Rangers. But Minnesota is reeling, after falling again on Sunday, its eighth loss in nine games. That should serve as a wakeup call before the playoffs.

Forward Rick Nash is starting to produce at the right time. The veteran has goals in four consecutive games, and the Rangers would welcome an offensive surge from Nash during their final push before the playoffs.

The Canadiens' depth on the ice and the veteran leadership in the dressing room are two reasons why Montreal sits atop the Atlantic Division standings. Goalie Carey Price -- play over the last month has put him back into the Vezina Trophy discussion -- is heating up again at the right time.

Speaking of timely goaltending, Flames netminder Brian Elliott has gone 13-1-1 in his past 15 games. Overall, Calgary is 14-3-1 in its past 18 as it surges into the postseason and continues to pad its Western Conference wild-card lead.

The Ducks have gone 6-0-1 in their past seven games to soar ahead of the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division. Captain Ryan Getzlaf -- who had a season-high four assists on Sunday and leads the team with 66 points -- is a big reason behind Anaheim's late charge.

The Oilers -- who could clinch their first playoff berth in 11 years on Tuesday against the Kings -- are on a roll, having gone 6-1-0 in their past seven games. Connor McDavid has 13 points during that stretch, and his linemate Leon Draisaitl reached the 70-point mark for the first time.

The defending Western Conference champions are struggling at the most inopportune time. San Jose is in the midst of a six-game losing skid. And it doesn't get any easier for the Sharks, who face the Rangers, Oilers and Flames this week.

Despite a frustrating 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday, the Senators still control their own playoff destiny. This gritty and relentless team believes it has the potential for a deep postseason run.

The Blues are 9-1-1 in their past 11 games, with both losses were by one goal. Points are crucial for St. Louis, which dropped back into the second Western Conference wild card after their OT loss to Calgary on Saturday, with only eight games remaining in the regular season.

This team will be so exciting to watch if it can secure a playoff berth. Rookie Auston Matthews scored his 34th goal of the season, tying him with Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrik Laine in goals and points (61) as the two battle for the Calder Trophy.

Home ice has been important for the Predators, who improved to 8-1-1 in their past 10 home games. With a 7-2 win over the Sharks on Saturday, Nashville moved a point ahead of St. Louis for third place in the Central Division.

Goalie Tuukka Rask is a big why reason the Bruins are holding onto a wild-card spot. So it doesn't bode well for Boston that he missed a recent game against the New York Islanders because of a lower-body injury. The good news? Backup Anton Khudobin is 5-0-0 in his last five decisions.

Captain John Tavares is playing some of his best hockey as the Islanders have climbed from the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings into the playoff race. Tavares has three goals and four assists for seven points in his past six games.

Tampa is 6-3-1 in its last 10 and has won two in a row as fights for a playoff berth. The Lightning have struggled with injuries to key players this season and they're still waiting for captain Steven Stamkos to return after missing four months following knee surgery.

19. (20) Winnipeg Jets, 34-35-7

It looks unlikely that the Jets will make the playoffs at this point, but they are going out strong. Mathieu Perreault has four goals and six assists for 10 points in his past six games.

The Flyers have had an up-and-down season, but are getting production throughout the lineup as they attempt to sneak into the postseason. Philly is six points out of the final wild-card spot in the East and still has (faint) hope.

The Hurricanes are making a late push to reach the playoff for the first time sine 2008-09, going 7-0-3 over their past 10 games. Winger Jeff Skinner has seven goals and one assist for eight points in the last five games.

Just when you thought the Kings would finish strong and sneak into the playoffs, they hit a bit of a skid, going 4-5-1 over their past 10 games to fall nine points behind the Blues in the wild-card race.

23. (22) Florida Panthers, 33-30-11

The struggling Panthers have to like what they've seen from forward Jonathan Marchessault, who has 28 goals this season.

The Red Wings are going down with a fight. Detroit sits last in the Atlantic Division and will miss the playoffs for the first time in 25 years, but are still hanging on. The Wings are 4-1-1 in their past six games after a 23-game stretch during which they won just six games.

Forward Jack Eichel is putting together some impressive numbers this season. The second-year pro has 23 goals and 30 assists for 53 points in 54 games.

Tyler Seguin has reached the 70-point plateau for the fourth consecutive season, with 25 goals and 45 assists. Dallas still needs to figure out its goaltending situation for the future.

One bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Canucks was a boost from rookie Brock Boeser, who scored the game-winning goal in his pro debut on Saturday against the Wild. The 20-year-old completed his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota on Friday.

There haven't been too many bright spots for the Devils this season, but forward Blake Coleman, who played youth hockey in Dallas, scored his first NHL goal against the Stars on Sunday.

The Coyotes signed forward Clayton Keller to an entry-level contract on Sunday. Arizona's first-round pick (seventh overall) in last year's NHL Entry Draft, the 18-year-old just completed his freshman season at Boston University. He scored 21 goals and had 24 assists for 45 points in 31 games for the Terriers.

Hey, at least the Avalanche reached 20 wins this season.

31. (N/A) Vegas Golden Knights

GM George McPhee and his staff continue to prepare for the expansion draft.