We have a new No. 1, and it's the Columbus Blue Jackets. But can they continue their 12-game winning streak after the Christmas break? There's also a new No. 2, with the Minnesota Wild jumping up five spots. And the Chicago Blackhawks are proving to be consistent winners again this season.
1. (3) Columbus Blue Jackets, 23-5-4
A 12-game winning streak and the play of former Vezina winner Sergei Bobrovsky are the reasons for the jump to the top spot.
2. (7) Minnesota Wild, 21-8-4
Forward Charlie Coyle has emerged as an offensive threat, and goalie Devan Dubnyk is standing on his head to help this team to its 10-game winning streak.
3. (2) Chicago Blackhawks, 22-9-5
The Blackhawks were winless last week, but there's no doubt they have returned to their Stanley Cup-winning form.
4. (5) Pittsburgh Penguins, 22-8-5
Home ice is kind to the Penguins, with a 15-2-2 mark at PPG Paints Arena. Sidney Crosby leads the league with 24 goals.
5. (1) New York Rangers, 23-12-1
The Rangers drop out of the top spot only because other teams are playing better -- but they've lost only two in a row. They are still a favorite for a deep playoff run.
6. (6) Montreal Canadiens, 21-9-4
The Canadiens return from the break and have six more road games before returning to Bell Centre on Jan. 9. Montreal is 6-6-2 on the road.
7. (4) Philadelphia Flyers, 20-12-4
Forward Wayne Simmonds is in a four-way tie for fifth in the league with 16 goals.
8. (9) San Jose Sharks, 21-12-1
Sometimes a youthful spark is just what a team needs. That's the case for the Sharks with rookie forward Kevin Labanc, who has six goals and two assists in 21 games since being called up from the AHL.
9. (8) Washington Capitals, 20-8-4
The Capitals are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games. Goalie Braden Holtby is a major reason for the team's recent surge.
10. (10) Ottawa Senators, 20-11-3
The Senators are buying in to new coach Guy Boucher's message. Every game, a different player steps up.
11. (13) Edmonton Oilers, 18-12-6
Connor McDavid will win the scoring race this season. He has 42 points in 36 games, and his production in every aspect of the game is the reason the Oilers are in the playoff race.
12. (11) St. Louis Blues, 18-12-5
Winger Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the game's most consistent scorers. His offensive spark is fueling the Blues' success.
13. (12) Boston Bruins, 18-14-4
The Bruins would be in trouble without goalie Tuukka Rask. But they need to make sure to keep the No. 1 fresh by not playing him too much.
14. (15) Los Angeles Kings, 17-13-4
Frustrated with the team's inconsistent play, Jeff Carter called out his teammates after a recent loss. Since then, the Kings are 3-1-1.
15. (16) Calgary Flames, 18-16-2
The Flames are better when they're getting offensive production from their defense. Blueliner Mark Giordano needs to score more.
16. (14) Anaheim Ducks, 17-12-6
The Ducks need more offensive production from forward Jakob Silfverberg.
17. (18) Tampa Bay Lightning, 17-15-3
Every team deals with injuries, but the Lightning have been extremely unfortunate in this department with key players out of the lineup, starting with captain Steven Stamkos.
18. (17) Winnipeg Jets, 16-17-3
There's more to this team than rookie Patrik Laine. Forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been an offensive threat, and his production needs to continue.
19. (20) Carolina Hurricanes, 15-11-7
This is such a dangerous team on home ice with a 9-0-1 record in the past 10 games at PNC Arena. Veteran goalie Cam Ward is playing like he's found the fountain of youth.
20. (19) Nashville Predators, 15-13-5
I'm still waiting for this team to explode with confidence. The schedule won't help, however, as the Predators next play the Wild, Blackhawks and Blues.
21. (21) Detroit Red Wings, 15-15-4
Losing goaltender Jimmy Howard for the next four to six weeks with a MCL sprain is a huge loss.
22. (23) Florida Panthers, 15-14-6
Seems like Jaromir Jagr is the only positive thing for the Panthers. This team is in danger of missing the playoffs.
23. (24) Dallas Stars, 14-14-7
The Stars need scoring from someone other than Tyler Seguin and Patrick Eaves.
24. (26) Toronto Maple Leafs, 14-12-7
The rebuild has been exciting to watch. Every young player is gaining confidence and contributing. Once the puzzle is complete, this team will be so much fun to see winning more consistently..
25. (22) New Jersey Devils, 13-14-7
An increased scoring surge from forward Kyle Palmieri would be a major boost for the Devils.
26. (27) New York Islanders, 13-14-6
Forget about beating the teams that they should, the Islanders need to be better against tougher teams. The team needs a winger to complement John Tavares and could also use another defenseman.
27. (28) Vancouver Canucks, 14-18-3
Their goal differential is third worst in the league, and that's not a positive sign for the Canucks.
28. (25) Buffalo Sabres, 12-13-8
This organization's rebuilding process needs more patience. It can be frustrating to watch because the Sabres are loaded with young talent.
29. (30) Colorado Avalanche, 12-20-1
The Avalanche are struggling, but it's not time to blow things up in Colorado. Patience.
30. (29) Arizona Coyotes, 11-18-5
The Coyotes (6-8-2) need to be better on home ice.