We have a new No. 1, and it's the Columbus Blue Jackets. But can they continue their 12-game winning streak after the Christmas break? There's also a new No. 2, with the Minnesota Wild jumping up five spots. And the Chicago Blackhawks are proving to be consistent winners again this season.

A 12-game winning streak and the play of former Vezina winner Sergei Bobrovsky are the reasons for the jump to the top spot.

Forward Charlie Coyle has emerged as an offensive threat, and goalie Devan Dubnyk is standing on his head to help this team to its 10-game winning streak.

The Blackhawks were winless last week, but there's no doubt they have returned to their Stanley Cup-winning form.

Home ice is kind to the Penguins, with a 15-2-2 mark at PPG Paints Arena. Sidney Crosby leads the league with 24 goals.

The Rangers drop out of the top spot only because other teams are playing better -- but they've lost only two in a row. They are still a favorite for a deep playoff run.

The Canadiens return from the break and have six more road games before returning to Bell Centre on Jan. 9. Montreal is 6-6-2 on the road.

Forward Wayne Simmonds is in a four-way tie for fifth in the league with 16 goals.

Sometimes a youthful spark is just what a team needs. That's the case for the Sharks with rookie forward Kevin Labanc, who has six goals and two assists in 21 games since being called up from the AHL.

The Capitals are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games. Goalie Braden Holtby is a major reason for the team's recent surge.

The Senators are buying in to new coach Guy Boucher's message. Every game, a different player steps up.

Connor McDavid will win the scoring race this season. He has 42 points in 36 games, and his production in every aspect of the game is the reason the Oilers are in the playoff race.

Winger Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the game's most consistent scorers. His offensive spark is fueling the Blues' success.

The Bruins would be in trouble without goalie Tuukka Rask. But they need to make sure to keep the No. 1 fresh by not playing him too much.

Frustrated with the team's inconsistent play, Jeff Carter called out his teammates after a recent loss. Since then, the Kings are 3-1-1.

The Flames are better when they're getting offensive production from their defense. Blueliner Mark Giordano needs to score more.

The Ducks need more offensive production from forward Jakob Silfverberg.

Every team deals with injuries, but the Lightning have been extremely unfortunate in this department with key players out of the lineup, starting with captain Steven Stamkos.

There's more to this team than rookie Patrik Laine. Forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been an offensive threat, and his production needs to continue.

This is such a dangerous team on home ice with a 9-0-1 record in the past 10 games at PNC Arena. Veteran goalie Cam Ward is playing like he's found the fountain of youth.

I'm still waiting for this team to explode with confidence. The schedule won't help, however, as the Predators next play the Wild, Blackhawks and Blues.

Losing goaltender Jimmy Howard for the next four to six weeks with a MCL sprain is a huge loss.

Seems like Jaromir Jagr is the only positive thing for the Panthers. This team is in danger of missing the playoffs.

The Stars need scoring from someone other than Tyler Seguin and Patrick Eaves.

The rebuild has been exciting to watch. Every young player is gaining confidence and contributing. Once the puzzle is complete, this team will be so much fun to see winning more consistently..

An increased scoring surge from forward Kyle Palmieri would be a major boost for the Devils.

Forget about beating the teams that they should, the Islanders need to be better against tougher teams. The team needs a winger to complement John Tavares and could also use another defenseman.

Their goal differential is third worst in the league, and that's not a positive sign for the Canucks.

This organization's rebuilding process needs more patience. It can be frustrating to watch because the Sabres are loaded with young talent.

The Avalanche are struggling, but it's not time to blow things up in Colorado. Patience.

The Coyotes (6-8-2) need to be better on home ice.