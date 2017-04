From the first game of the playoffs until the Stanley Cup is handed out, we have you covered. (All times Eastern.)

FIRST ROUND

Eastern Conference

VS.

Game 1: Thursday, April 13, Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 15, Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, April 17, Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, April 19, Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

*Game 5: Friday, April 21, Toronto at Washington, tbd

*Game 6: Sunday, April 23, Washington at Toronto, tbd

*Game 7: Tuesday, April 25, Toronto at Washington, tbd

*if necessary

VS.

Game 1: Rangers 2, Canadiens 0 (NYR leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Friday, April 14, New York Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, April 16, Montreal at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, April 18, Montreal at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

*Game 5: Thursday, April 20, New York Rangers at Montreal, tbd

*Game 6: Saturday, April 22, Montreal at New York Rangers, tbd

*Game 7: Monday, April 24, New York Rangers at Montreal, tbd

*if necessary

Game 1: Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 1 (PIT leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Friday, April 14, Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, April 16, Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, April 18, Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

*Game 5: Thursday, April 20, Columbus at Pittsburgh, tbd

*Game 6: Sunday, April 23, Pittsburgh at Columbus, tbd

*Game 7: Tuesday, April 25, Columbus at Pittsburgh, tbd

*if necessary

Game 1: Bruins 2, Senators 1 (BOS leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, April 15, Boston at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, April 17, Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, April 19, Ottawa at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

*Game 5: Friday, April 21, Boston at Ottawa, tbd

*Game 6: Sunday, April 23, Ottawa at Boston, tbd

*Game 7: Wednesday, April 26, Boston at Ottawa, tbd

*if necessary

Western Conference

VS.

Game 1: Thursday, April 13, Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 15, Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, April 17, Chicago at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Game 4: Thursday, April 20, Chicago at Nashville, tbd

*Game 5: Saturday, April 22, Nashville at Chicago, tbd

*Game 6: Monday, April 24, Chicago at Nashville, tbd

*Game 7: Wednesday, April 26, Nashville at Chicago, tbd

*if necessary

Game 1: Blues 2, Wild 1 (OT) (STL leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Friday, April 14, St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, April 16, Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, April 19, Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

*Game 5: Saturday, April 22, St. Louis at Minnesota, tbd

*Game 6: Monday, April 24, Minnesota at St. Louis, tbd

*Game 7: Wednesday, April 26, St. Louis at Minnesota, tbd

*if necessary

VS.

Game 1: Thursday, April 13, Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 15, Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, April 17, Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, April 19, Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

*Game 5: Friday, April 21, Calgary at Anaheim, tbd

*Game 6: Sunday, April 23, Anaheim at Calgary, tbd

*Game 7: Tuesday, April 25, Calgary at Anaheim, tbd

*if necessary

VS.

Game 1: Sharks 3, Oilers 2 (OT) (SJ leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Friday, April 14, San Jose at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, April 16, Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, April 18, Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

*Game 5: Thursday, April 20, San Jose at Edmonton, tbd

*Game 6: Saturday, April 22, Edmonton at San Jose, tbd

*Game 7: Monday, April 24, San Jose at Edmonton, tbd

*if necessary