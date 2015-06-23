NHL trade tracker

|June 15
|LW Jonathan Drouin
2018 conditional 6th-round pick
|D Mikhail Sergachev
2018 conditional 2nd-round pick
|June 14
|LW Tyler Graovac
|2018 5th-round pick
|May 31
|LW Bokondji Imama
|2018 7th-round pick
|May 31
|2017 2nd-round pick
|Compensation for John Tortorella
|May 9
|G Ben Bishop
|2017 4th-round pick
|April 28
|G Scott Darling
|2017 3rd-round pick
|March 6
|D Brandon Gormley
(ineligible for playoffs)
|future considerations
|March 1
|RW Drew Stafford
|conditional 6th-round pick
|LW Lauri Korpikoski
|D Dillon Heatherington
|LW Kenton Helgesen
2019 7th-round pick
|C Sam Carrick
RW Spencer Abbott
|D Reece Scarlett
|RW Shane Harper
|D Mark Streit
|2018 4th-round pick
|C Eric Fehr
D Steve Oleksy
2017 4th-round pick
|D Frank Corrado
|RW Curtis Lazar
D Mike Kostka
|D Jyrki Jokipakka
2nd-round pick
|RW P.A. Parenteau
|6th-round pick
|D Mark Streit
PHI retains 4.7%
of Streit's salary
|C Valtteri Filppula
2017 4th-round pick
2017 conditional 7th-round pick
|RW Justin Fontaine
|LW Taylor Beck
|D Kyle Quincey
|D Dalton Prout
|LW Andreas Martinsen
|RW Sven Andrighetto
|RW Jarome Iginla
COL retains 50%
of Iginla's salary
|2018 conditional 4th-round pick
|LW Dwight King
|2018 conditional 4th-round pick
|G Mike McKenna
|G Adam Wilcox
|LW Thomas Vanek
DET retains 50%
of Vanek's salary
|D Dylan McIlrath
2017 conditional 3rd-round pick
|C Steve Ott
|2018 6th-round pick
|RW Jannik Hansen
|LW Nikolay Goldobin
2017 conditional 4th-round pick
|G Joe Cannata
|D Cody Corbett
|Feb. 28
|C David Desharnais
MTL retains 20%
of Desharnais' salary
|D Brandon Davidson
|D Johnny Oduya
DAL retains 50%
of Oduya's salary
|2018 conditional 4th-round pick
C Mark McNeill
|LW Viktor Stalberg
|2017 3rd-round pick
2018 2nd-round pick
|D Brendan Smith
|2017 3rd-round pick
2018 2nd-round pick
|C Daniel Catenacci
|D Mat Bodie
|Feb. 27
|D Kevin Shattenkirk
STL retains
39% of Shattenkirk's salary
G Pheonix Copley
|2017 1st-round pick
2019 conditional 2nd-round pick
C Zach Sanford
C Brad Malone
|D Jordie Benn
|D Greg Pateryn
2017 4th-round pick
|RW Alex Burrows
|C Jonathan Dahlen
|C Brian Boyle
|C Byron Froese
2017 2nd-round pick
|RW Teemu Pulkkinen
|Future considerations
|Feb. 26
|C Martin Hanzal
C Ryan White
2017 4th-round pick
ARZ retains 50% of Hanzal's salary
|2017 1st-round pick
2018 2nd-round pick
2019 conditional pick
C Grayson Downing
Custance's trade grades
|G Ben Bishop
2017 5th-round pick
TAM retains 20% of Bishop's salary
|G Peter Budaj
D Erik Cernak
2017 7th-round pick
2017 conditional pick
Custance's trade grades
|Feb. 24
|RW Tomas Jurco
|2017 3rd-round pick
|RW Patrick Eaves
|conditional 2017 2nd-round pick
(pick becomes 1st-rounder if Eaves plays
more than 50% of Ducks games
in 1st two rounds)
Custance's trade grade
|Feb. 23
|D Ron Hainsey
CAR retains 50% of Hainsey's salary
|RW Danny Kristo
2017 2nd-round pick
|Feb. 21
|D Keegan Lowe
|D Philip Samuelsson
|Feb. 20
|D Michael Stone
|2017 3rd-round pick
2018 conditional 5th-round pick
|Feb. 18
|RW Sergey Kalinin
|D Viktor Loov
|Feb. 15
|D Tom Gilbert
LA retains 20% of Gilbert's salary
|2017 conditional 5th-round pick
|Feb. 4
|F Vernon Fiddler
|2017 4th-round pick
|Jan. 26
|D Nikita Nesterov
|D Jonathan Racine
2017 6th-round pick
|Jan. 24
|C Tommy Wingels
|RW Buddy Robinson
F Zach Stortini
2017 7th-round pick
|Jan. 21
|C Michael Latta
|D Cameron Schilling
|Jan. 13
|F Felix Girard
|F Cody McLeod
COL retains 40% of McLeod's salary
|Jan. 11
|G Jhonas Enroth
|2018 7th-round pick
|Nov. 28
|D Ryan Stanton
|D Cody Goloubef
|Nov. 16
|F Logan Shaw
|F Michael Sgarbossa
|Nov. 8
|D Dylan McIlrath
|D Steven Kampfer
2018 conditional 7th-round pick
|Nov. 2
|G Mike Condon
|2017 5th-round pick
|Oct. 8
|F Tim Bozon
|D Jonathan Racine
|Oct. 7
|F Nail Yakupov
|F Zach Pochiro
2018 conditional pick
|Aug. 25
|C Dave Bolland
W Lawson Crouse
|conditional 2nd-round pick
conditional 3rd-round pick
|July 18
|C Derick Brassard
2018 7th-round pick
|C Mika Zibanejad
2018 2nd-round pick
|July 8
|G Jonathan Bernier
|2017 conditional pick
|July 2
|G Anders Nilsson
|2017 5th-round pick
|June 29
|D P.K. Subban
|D Shea Weber
|LW Taylor Hall
|D Adam Larsson
|June 25
|D Scott Harrington
2017 conditional pick
|LW Kirby Rychel
|2017 fourth-round pick
|D Nick Holden
|2016 fourth-round pick
|2016 fourth-round pick
2017 6th-round pick
|D Nick Ebert
|G Jack Campbell
|2016 third-round pick
|RW Beau Bennett
|2016 second-round pick
|D Anthony DeAngelo
|D Dmitry Kulikov
2016 second-round pick
|D Mark Pysyk
2016 second-round pick
2016 third-round pick
|June 24
|2016 first-round pick
|2016 first-round pick
2016 third-round pick
|C Joe Vitale
2016 first-round draft pick
2016 second-round draft pick
|C Pavel Datsyuk
2016 first-round pick
|2016 first-round draft pick
2016 third-round draft pick
|2016 first-round pick
|G Brian Elliott
|2016 second-round pick
2018 conditional third-round pick
|RW Andrew Shaw
|2016 second-round pick
2016 second-round pick
|RW Lars Eller
|2017 second-round pick
2018 second-round pick
|June 23
|G Reto Berra
|F Rocco Grimaldi
|June 20
|D Keith Yandle
|2016 sixth-round pick
2017 conditional fourth-round pick
|G Frederik Andersen
|2016 first-round pick
2017 second-round pick
|F Jimmy Vesey
|2016 third-round pick
|F Maxim Letunov
2017 sixth-round pick
|2016 fourth-round pick
2017 third-round pick
|June 16
|D Alex Goligoski
|2016 fifth-round pick
|June 15
|LW Teuvo Teravainen
LW Bryan Bickell
|2016 second-round pick
2017 third-round pick
|June 10
|RW Paul Thompson
C Graham Black
|C Marc Savard
2018 2nd-round pick
|May 25
|F Jared McCann
2016 2nd-round pick
2016 4th-round pick
|D Erik Gudbranson
2016 5th-round pick
|Feb 29
|G Nicklas Backstrom
2016 6th-round pick
|F David Jones
|D Corey Potter
|Future considerations
|D James Melindy
F Dan O'Donoghue
F Dustin Jeffrey
|F Matia Marcantuoni
|D Tim Jackman
2017 7th-round pick
|F Corey Tropp
|F Brett Sutter
|F Scott Sabourin
|F Patrick Maroon
|D Martin Gernat
2016 4th-round pick
|F Taylor Beck
|F Marc-Andre Cliche
|F Jamie McGinn
|Conditional 2016 3rd-round pick
|Stefan Matteau
|F Devante Smith-Pelly
|F Lee Stempniak
|2016 4th-round pick
2017 2nd-round pick
|D Connor Allen
|F Michael Keranen
|D John-Michael Liles
|F Anthony Camara
2016 3rd-round pick
2017 5th-round pick
|F Shane Prince
|2016 3rd-round pick
|F Brandon Pirri
|2016 6th-round pick
|D Kris Russell
|D Jyrki Jokipakka
F Brett Pollock
Conditional 2016 2nd-round pick
|D Eric Gelinas
|2017 3rd-round pick
|F Mikkel Boedker
|F Alex Tanguay
F Conner Bleackley
D Kyle Wood
|G Drew MacIntyre
|D Dennis Robertson
|F Sergei Plotnikov
|F Matthias Plachta
Conditional 2017 7th-round pick
|F Daniel Winnik
2016 5th-round pick
|F Brooks Laich
D Connor Carrick
2016 2nd-round pick
|Feb 28
|F Ryan Bourque
|F Chris Brown
|F Kris Versteeg
|Valentin Zykov
Conditional 5th-round pick
|F Eric Staal
|F Aleksi Saarela
2016 2nd-round pick
2017 2nd-round pick
|Feb 27
|F Alex Guptill
F Eric O'Dell
F Cole Schneider
D Michael Sdao
|F Jason Akeson
F Phil Varone
D Jerome Leduc
|D Justin Schultz
|2016 3rd-round pick
|D Jakub Kindl
|2017 6th-round pick
|F Teddy Purcell
|2016 3nd-round pick
|F Jiri Hudler
|2016 2nd-round pick
2018 4th-round pick
|G James Reimer
F Jeremy Morin
|G Alex Stalock
F Ben Smith
2018 4th-round pick
|G Anders Nilsson
|G Niklas Lundstrom
2016 5th-round pick
|Feb 26
|LW Tomas Fleischmann
RW Dale Weise
|LW Phillip Danault
2018 2nd-round pick
|D Rob Scuderi
|D Christian Ehrhoff
|Feb 25
|F Andrew Ladd
F Matt Fraser
D Jay Harrison
|F Marko Dano
2016 1st-round pick
Conditional 2018 3rd-round pick
|Feb. 23
|D Mike Weber
|2017 3rd-round pick
|Feb. 22
|F Markus Granlund
|F Hunter Shinkaruk
|D Roman Polak
F Nick Spaling
|F Raffi Torres
2017 2nd-round pick
2018 2nd-round pick
|Feb. 21
|C Shawn Matthias
|C Colin Smith
2016 4th-round pick
|Feb. 9
|D Dion Phaneuf
F Matt Frattin
F Casey Bailey
F Ryan Rupert
D Cody Donaghey
|D Jared Cowen
F Colin Freening
F Milan Michalek
F Tobias Lindberg
2017 2nd round pick
|Jan. 21
|F Ryan Garbutt
|F Jiri Sekac
|Jan. 16
|F Carl Hagelin
|F David Perron
D Adam Clendening
|Jan. 15
|W John Scott
D Victor Bartley
|D Jarred Tinordi
W Stefan Fournier
|D Stefan Elliott
|D Victor Bartley
|Jan. 8
|F Emerson Etem
|F Nicklas Jensen
2017 6th round pick
|Jan. 6
|D Seth Jones
|F Ryan Johansen
|F Vincent Lecavalier
D Luke Schenn
|F Jordan Weal
2016 3rd round pick
|Jan. 3
|D Jeremy Morin
|F Richard Panik
|Dec. 28
|F Zack Kassian
|G Ben Scrivens
|Dec. 14
|D Rob Scuderi
|D Trevor Daley
|Oct. 4
|F Freddie Hamilton
|2016 conditional 5th round pick
|Sept. 17
|F Michael Grabner
|F Taylor Beck
D Matthew Finn
G Christopher Gibson
D Tom Nilsson
F Carter Verhaege
|Sept. 11
|D Dennis Robertson
D Jake Massie
|F Kris Versteeg
F Joakim Nordstrom
2017 3rd round pick
|Sept. 9
|D Stefan Elliott
|D Brandon Gormley
|July 28
|F Brandon Sutter
2016 3rd round pick
|F Nick Bonino
D Adam Clendening
2016 2nd round pick
|July 13
|F Taylor Beck
|F Jamie Devane
|July 10
|D Trevor Daley
F Ryan Garbutt
|F Patrick Sharp
D Stephen Johns
|July 6
|F Liam Coughlin
|G Anders Nilsson
|July 2
|F T.J. Oshie
|F Troy Brouwer
G Pheonix Copley
2016 3rd-round pick
|July 1
|F Reilly Smith
F Marc Savard (contract)
|F Jimmy Hayes
|F Max Reinhart
|2016 4th round pick
|F Zack Kassian
2016 5th round pick
|F Brandon Prust
|F Phil Kessel
D Tim Erixon
F Tyler Biggs
2016 2nd round pick
|D Scott Harrington
F Kasperi Kapanen2016 1st round pick
2016 3rd round pick
|June 30
|D Kevin Bieksa
|2016 2nd round pick
|F Brandon Saad
F Alex Broadhurst
D Michael Paliotta
|F Artem Anisimov
F Marko Dano
F Jeremy Morin
F Corey Tropp
2016 4th-round pick
|G Martin Jones
|F Sean Kuraly
2016 1st round pick
|F Boyd Gordon
|F Lauri Korpikoski
|June 29
|F Zac Rinaldo
|2017 3rd round pick
|June 27
|2016 7th round pick
|2015 7th round pick (No. 208)
|2016 5th round pick
|2015 5th round pick (No. 147)
|2016 5th round pick
|2015 5th round pick (No. 135)
|2015 4th round pick (No. 104)
2016 6th round pick
|2015 4th round pick (No. 99)
|2015 3rd round pick (No. 76)
2015 3rd round pick (No. 83)
|2015 2nd round pick (No. 60)
|2015 3rd round pick (No. 62)
2015 4th round pick (No. 113)
|2015 2nd round pick (No. 57)
|2015 2nd round pick (No. 42)
2016 4th round pick
|2015 2nd round pick (No. 36)
|2015 2nd round pick (No. 39)
2016 2nd round pick
2017 6th round pick
|2015 2nd round pick (No. 31)
|2015 7th round pick (No. 210)
|D Patrick McNally
|D Eric Gryba
|F Travis Ewanyk
2015 4th round pick (No. 107)
|D Martin Marincin
|F Brad Ross
2015 4th round pick (No. 107)
|D Nicklas Grossmann
D Chris Pronger (contract)
|C Sam Gagner
2016 4th round pick
OR a 2017 4th round pick
|G Antti Raanta
|F Ryan Haggerty
|G Cam Talbot
2015 7th round pick (No. 209)
|2015 2nd round pick (No. 57)
2015 3rd round pick (No. 79)
2015 7th round pick (No. 184)
|Carl Hagelin
2015 2nd-round pick (No. 59)
2015 6th-round pick (No. 179)
|F Emerson Etem
2015 2nd-round pick (No. 41)
|G Antti Niemi
|2015 7th-round pick (No. 193)
|G Anton Khudobin
|D James Wisniewski
|G Eddie Lack
|2015 2nd round pick (No. 35)
2016 7th-round pick
|RW Kyle Palmieri
|2015 2nd round pick (No. 41)
2016 3rd-round pick
|June 26
|2015 1st round pick (No. 29)
|2015 2nd round pick (No. 34)
2015 3rd round pick (No. 68)
|2015 1st round pick (No. 28)
|2015 2nd round pick (No. 33)
2015 3rd round pick (No. 72)
|2015 1st round pick (No. 24)
|2015 1st round pick (No. 29)
2015 3rd round pick (No. 61)
|D Griffin Reinhart
|2015 1st round pick (No. 16)
2015 2nd round pick (No. 33)
|C Ryan O'Reilly
LW Jamie McGinn
|D Nikita Zadorov
C/LW Mikhail Grigorenko
LW/C J.T. Compher
2015 2nd round pick (No. 31)
|LW Milan Lucic
|G Martin Jones
2015 1st round pick (No. 13)
D Colin Miller
|D Dougie Hamilton
|2015 1st round pick (No. 15)
2015 2nd round pick (No. 45)
2015 2nd round pick (No. 52)
|G Robin Lehner
F David Legwand
|2015 1st-round pick (No. 21)
|June 25
|F Carl Soderberg
|2016 6th-round pick
|June 19
|F Zach Hyman
2017 7th-round pick
|F Greg McKegg