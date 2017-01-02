Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche calendar and results
TueJan 31
Wed, Feb 1 10:30 PM ET NBCSN
Sat Feb 4
2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
-
Silfverberg nets two in Ducks' win
Jakob Silfverberg gets to 15 goals on the season after recording two against the Avalanche to help the Ducks to a 5-1 win.about 14 hours ago
-
Grading every team at the All-Star break
How has every NHL team done this season compared to expectations? Here are our grades, plus whether they should buy or sell at the trade deadline.about 5 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
Duchene 'open' to trade from last-place Avs
Avs center Matt Duchene said he's "not hiding" from the fact that he may be on the move as the trade deadline approaches.about 6 days ago | ESPN.com news services
-
Avs' Duchene misses game due to illness
Matt Duchene missed a game Monday night for the Colorado Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks due to illness.about 8 days ago | Associated Press
-
Prospect Progress Report: Central Division
We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.about 12 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
Avs-Ducks takes early intermission to fix glass
A stubborn broken pane of glass behind a net forced the Ducks and Avalanche to take an early intermission as part of a 45-minute delay.about 12 days ago | Associated Press
-
Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects
Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.about 13 days ago | Corey Pronman
-
Landeskog doesn't want to be traded by Avs
Gabriel Landeskog said he wants to be with the Avalanche "for a long, long time," reiterating that he doesn't want to be traded as part of the organization's rebuild.about 15 days ago | ESPN.com news services
-
Avs start selling, send LW McLeod to Predators
The last-place Avalanche dealt veteran forward Cody McLeod to the Predators in exchange for prospect Felix Girard.about 19 days ago | Pierre LeBrun | ESPN Senior Writer
-
Mile-high makeover: Avs ready to rebuild
Colorado GM Joe Sakic will listen to offers on any player on his roster not named Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen, says Pierre LeBrun. Will the Avs deal Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog?about 19 days ago | Pierre LeBrun
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Center
- #29
|G
|M. Duchene
|15
|A
|N. MacKinnon
|22
|+/-
|S. Henley
|1
|GAA
|C. Pickard
|3.10
2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|F. Tyutin
|D
|1/31
|DTD
|S. Varlamov
|G
|1/26
|Out
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|13
|32
|2
|28
|2015-16
|39
|39
|4
|82
|2014-15
|39
|31
|12
|90
|2013-14
|52
|22
|8
|112
|2012-13
|16
|25
|7
|39
