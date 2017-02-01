Colorado Avalanche

12-23-1, 7th in Central Division

Colorado Avalanche calendar and results

Sat Dec 31

Final
New York

(26-12-1, 53pts)
Colorado

(12-23-1, 25pts)
@
123T
NYR2226
COL2002

Recap »Box Score »

Complete schedule »

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.130th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.430th Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

13.129th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

79.025th Overall

    Shop »
Avalanche NEWS FEED

  1.

    Kreider scores hat trick in Rangers' victory Watch

    Chris Kreider scores twice in the first period and then finishes off the hat trick on the power play in the second period of the Rangers' 6-2 win against the Avalanche.

    about 4 hours ago

  2. Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant

    Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.

    about 8 days ago | Associated Press

  3. The NHL's All-Trade-Candidates team Insider

    We select our starting lineup of players who are rumored to be available via trade before this season's deadline, and it includes some very big names.

    about 9 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  4. Goaltenders who thrive on short rest Insider

    Some goalies need the net every night, while others perform their best when they get some time off. Which current goalies perform best on short rest, and which need more days off?

    about 18 days ago | Ben Arledge

  5. Iginla: Enjoying it while it lasts

    Jarome Iginla, a former scoring champion and current Colorado Avalanche veteran, is 39 and mulling his next career move. But he's loving what he's seeing in today's younger players.

    about 22 days ago | Joe McDonald

  6. Hartley: Every coach has to 'unplug for a few days' after being let go Listen

    Former HC Bob Hartley chats with Scott Burnside about how he's finding life outside of the NHL coaching carousel, including what Gerard Gallant's dismissal says about the state of things. Plus, if he plans on making a return to the league.

    about 24 days ago

  7. Ex-NHL veteran Svatos died of drug overdose

    Authorities say former Colorado Avalanche player Marek Svatos died of a drug overdose.

    about 26 days ago | Associated Press

  8. Avalanche's Johnson breaks leg, out 6-8 weeks

    The Avalanche lost defenseman Erik Johnson to a broken leg in a loss to the Stars on Saturday.

    about 27 days ago | ESPN.com news services

  9. Purinton still putting up a fight

    Former Rangers defenseman Dale Purinton doesn't pull punches about the havoc that concussions wreaked on his brain. Now he's battling to make a living -- and to make hockey safer for his sons.

    about 39 days ago | Chris Rauch | Special to ESPN.com

  10. Leafs' Marner, Devils' Severson top under-24 rankings

    Which young players were at their best this week? Who needs to step it up? The latest Hot or Not, U24 edition, features a talented Leaf not named Matthews, a dominating Devil and a rising Ranger.

    about 43 days ago | Scott Burnside
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
25
GM. Duchene13
AT. Barrie17
+/-S. Henley1
GAAC. Pickard3.14

More Team Stats »

2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Chicago2311551
Minnesota239450
St. Louis1913543
Dallas1615739
Nashville1614638
Winnipeg1719337
Colorado1223125

Complete standings »

INJURIES

PLAYERPOSDATESTATUS
S. VarlamovG 12/28Out
S. VarlamovG 12/27Out

Complete Injury Report »

TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-171223125
2015-163939482
2014-1539311290
2013-1452228112
2012-131625739

Colorado Avalanche