Colorado Avalanche

13-27-1, 7th in Central Division

Tue, Jan 17 9:00 PM ET NBCSN

Pepsi Center
Chicago

(27-14-5, 59pts)
Colorado

(13-27-1, 27pts)
@

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.030th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.330th Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

13.029th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

78.523rd Overall

Avalanche NEWS FEED

  1. Avs start selling, send LW McLeod to Predators

    The last-place Avalanche have dealt veteran forward Cody McLeod to the Predators in exchange for prospect Felix Girard.

    about 2 days ago | Pierre LeBrun | ESPN Senior Writer

  2. Mile-high makeover: Avs ready to rebuild

    Colorado GM Joe Sakic will listen to offers on any player on his roster not named Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen, says Pierre LeBrun. Will the Avs deal Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog?

    about 3 days ago | Pierre LeBrun

  3. Off bye, Avs look to rebound from horrid start

    It's back to work for the last-place Avalanche after a bye-week refresher.

    about 4 days ago | Associated Press

  4. NHL trade season preview: West Insider

    The sellers are limited at this point before this year's NHL trade deadline. Here's a rundown of each Western team's cap space, assets and game plan.

    about 9 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  5. Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant

    Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.

    about 23 days ago | Associated Press

  6. The NHL's All-Trade-Candidates team Insider

    We select our starting lineup of players who are rumored to be available via trade before this season's deadline, and it includes some very big names.

    about 24 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  7. Goaltenders who thrive on short rest Insider

    Some goalies need the net every night, while others perform their best when they get some time off. Which current goalies perform best on short rest, and which need more days off?

    about 33 days ago | Ben Arledge

  8. Iginla: Enjoying it while it lasts

    Jarome Iginla, a former scoring champion and current Colorado Avalanche veteran, is 39 and mulling his next career move. But he's loving what he's seeing in today's younger players.

    about 37 days ago | Joe McDonald

  9. Hartley: Every coach has to 'unplug for a few days' after being let go Listen

    Former HC Bob Hartley chats with Scott Burnside about how he's finding life outside of the NHL coaching carousel, including what Gerard Gallant's dismissal says about the state of things. Plus, if he plans on making a return to the league.

    about 40 days ago

  10. Ex-NHL veteran Svatos died of drug overdose

    Authorities say former Colorado Avalanche player Marek Svatos died of a drug overdose.

    about 41 days ago | Associated Press
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
28
GM. Duchene13
AT. Barrie18
+/-S. Henley1
GAAC. Pickard3.06

2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Minnesota289561
Chicago2714559
St. Louis2316551
Nashville2016747
Dallas1818844
Winnipeg2022444
Colorado1327127

TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-171327127
2015-163939482
2014-1539311290
2013-1452228112
2012-131625739

Colorado Avalanche