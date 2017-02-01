Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche calendar and results
ThuDec 29
Sat Dec 31
Mon Jan 2
2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
-
Kreider scores hat trick in Rangers' victory
Chris Kreider scores twice in the first period and then finishes off the hat trick on the power play in the second period of the Rangers' 6-2 win against the Avalanche.about 4 hours ago
-
Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant
Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.about 8 days ago | Associated Press
-
The NHL's All-Trade-Candidates team
We select our starting lineup of players who are rumored to be available via trade before this season's deadline, and it includes some very big names.about 9 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
Goaltenders who thrive on short rest
Some goalies need the net every night, while others perform their best when they get some time off. Which current goalies perform best on short rest, and which need more days off?about 18 days ago | Ben Arledge
-
Iginla: Enjoying it while it lasts
Jarome Iginla, a former scoring champion and current Colorado Avalanche veteran, is 39 and mulling his next career move. But he's loving what he's seeing in today's younger players.about 22 days ago | Joe McDonald
-
Hartley: Every coach has to 'unplug for a few days' after being let go
Former HC Bob Hartley chats with Scott Burnside about how he's finding life outside of the NHL coaching carousel, including what Gerard Gallant's dismissal says about the state of things. Plus, if he plans on making a return to the league.about 24 days ago
-
Ex-NHL veteran Svatos died of drug overdose
Authorities say former Colorado Avalanche player Marek Svatos died of a drug overdose.about 26 days ago | Associated Press
-
Avalanche's Johnson breaks leg, out 6-8 weeks
The Avalanche lost defenseman Erik Johnson to a broken leg in a loss to the Stars on Saturday.about 27 days ago | ESPN.com news services
-
Purinton still putting up a fight
Former Rangers defenseman Dale Purinton doesn't pull punches about the havoc that concussions wreaked on his brain. Now he's battling to make a living -- and to make hockey safer for his sons.about 39 days ago | Chris Rauch | Special to ESPN.com
-
Leafs' Marner, Devils' Severson top under-24 rankings
Which young players were at their best this week? Who needs to step it up? The latest Hot or Not, U24 edition, features a talented Leaf not named Matthews, a dominating Devil and a rising Ranger.about 43 days ago | Scott Burnside
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Center
- #29
|G
|M. Duchene
|13
|A
|T. Barrie
|17
|+/-
|S. Henley
|1
|GAA
|C. Pickard
|3.14
2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|S. Varlamov
|G
|12/28
|Out
|S. Varlamov
|G
|12/27
|Out
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|12
|23
|1
|25
|2015-16
|39
|39
|4
|82
|2014-15
|39
|31
|12
|90
|2013-14
|52
|22
|8
|112
|2012-13
|16
|25
|7
|39
