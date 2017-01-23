Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche calendar and results
ThuJan 19
Sat, Jan 21 10:30 PM ET
Mon Jan 23
2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
Prospect Progress Report: Central Division
We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.about 1 day ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
Avs-Ducks takes early intermission to fix glass
A stubborn broken pane of glass behind a net forced the Ducks and Avalanche to take an early intermission as part of a 45-minute delay.about 1 day ago | Associated Press
Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects
Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.about 3 days ago | Corey Pronman
Landeskog doesn't want to be traded by Avs
Gabriel Landeskog said he wants to be with the Avalanche "for a long, long time," reiterating that he doesn't want to be traded as part of the organization's rebuild.about 4 days ago | ESPN.com news services
Avs start selling, send LW McLeod to Predators
The last-place Avalanche dealt veteran forward Cody McLeod to the Predators in exchange for prospect Felix Girard.about 8 days ago | Pierre LeBrun | ESPN Senior Writer
Mile-high makeover: Avs ready to rebuild
Colorado GM Joe Sakic will listen to offers on any player on his roster not named Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen, says Pierre LeBrun. Will the Avs deal Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog?about 8 days ago | Pierre LeBrun
Off bye, Avs look to rebound from horrid start
It's back to work for the last-place Avalanche after a bye-week refresher.about 9 days ago | Associated Press
NHL trade season preview: West
The sellers are limited at this point before this year's NHL trade deadline. Here's a rundown of each Western team's cap space, assets and game plan.about 15 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant
Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.about 28 days ago | Associated Press
The NHL's All-Trade-Candidates team
We select our starting lineup of players who are rumored to be available via trade before this season's deadline, and it includes some very big names.about 30 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Center
- #29
|G
|M. Duchene
|15
|A
|N. MacKinnon
|20
|+/-
|S. Henley
|1
|GAA
|C. Pickard
|3.01
2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|T. Barrie
|D
|1/20
|DTD
|R. Bourque
|LW
|1/20
|DTD
|T. Barrie
|D
|1/19
|DTD
|S. Varlamov
|G
|1/18
|Out
|S. Varlamov
|G
|1/18
|DTD
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|13
|29
|1
|27
|2015-16
|39
|39
|4
|82
|2014-15
|39
|31
|12
|90
|2013-14
|52
|22
|8
|112
|2012-13
|16
|25
|7
|39
