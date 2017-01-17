Colorado Avalanche
SatJan 14
Tue, Jan 17 9:00 PM ET NBCSN
Thu Jan 19
2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
-
Avs start selling, send LW McLeod to Predators
The last-place Avalanche have dealt veteran forward Cody McLeod to the Predators in exchange for prospect Felix Girard.about 2 days ago | Pierre LeBrun | ESPN Senior Writer
-
Mile-high makeover: Avs ready to rebuild
Colorado GM Joe Sakic will listen to offers on any player on his roster not named Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen, says Pierre LeBrun. Will the Avs deal Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog?about 3 days ago | Pierre LeBrun
-
Off bye, Avs look to rebound from horrid start
It's back to work for the last-place Avalanche after a bye-week refresher.about 4 days ago | Associated Press
-
NHL trade season preview: West
The sellers are limited at this point before this year's NHL trade deadline. Here's a rundown of each Western team's cap space, assets and game plan.about 9 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant
Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.about 23 days ago | Associated Press
-
The NHL's All-Trade-Candidates team
We select our starting lineup of players who are rumored to be available via trade before this season's deadline, and it includes some very big names.about 24 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
Goaltenders who thrive on short rest
Some goalies need the net every night, while others perform their best when they get some time off. Which current goalies perform best on short rest, and which need more days off?about 33 days ago | Ben Arledge
-
Iginla: Enjoying it while it lasts
Jarome Iginla, a former scoring champion and current Colorado Avalanche veteran, is 39 and mulling his next career move. But he's loving what he's seeing in today's younger players.about 37 days ago | Joe McDonald
-
Hartley: Every coach has to 'unplug for a few days' after being let go
Former HC Bob Hartley chats with Scott Burnside about how he's finding life outside of the NHL coaching carousel, including what Gerard Gallant's dismissal says about the state of things. Plus, if he plans on making a return to the league.about 40 days ago
-
Ex-NHL veteran Svatos died of drug overdose
Authorities say former Colorado Avalanche player Marek Svatos died of a drug overdose.about 41 days ago | Associated Press
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Center
- #29
|G
|M. Duchene
|13
|A
|T. Barrie
|18
|+/-
|S. Henley
|1
|GAA
|C. Pickard
|3.06
2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|13
|27
|1
|27
|2015-16
|39
|39
|4
|82
|2014-15
|39
|31
|12
|90
|2013-14
|52
|22
|8
|112
|2012-13
|16
|25
|7
|39
