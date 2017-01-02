Colorado Avalanche

13-32-2, 7th in Central Division

Colorado Avalanche calendar and results

Wed, Feb 1 10:30 PM ET NBCSN

STAPLES Center
Colorado

(13-32-2, 28pts)
Los Angeles

(25-21-4, 54pts)
@

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.030th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.430th Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

14.029th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

78.225th Overall

Avalanche NEWS FEED

  1.

    Silfverberg nets two in Ducks' win Watch

    Jakob Silfverberg gets to 15 goals on the season after recording two against the Avalanche to help the Ducks to a 5-1 win.

    about 14 hours ago

  2. Grading every team at the All-Star break Insider

    How has every NHL team done this season compared to expectations? Here are our grades, plus whether they should buy or sell at the trade deadline.

    about 5 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  3. Duchene 'open' to trade from last-place Avs

    Avs center Matt Duchene said he's "not hiding" from the fact that he may be on the move as the trade deadline approaches.

    about 6 days ago | ESPN.com news services

  4. Avs' Duchene misses game due to illness

    Matt Duchene missed a game Monday night for the Colorado Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks due to illness.

    about 8 days ago | Associated Press

  5. Prospect Progress Report: Central Division Insider

    We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.

    about 12 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  6. Avs-Ducks takes early intermission to fix glass

    A stubborn broken pane of glass behind a net forced the Ducks and Avalanche to take an early intermission as part of a 45-minute delay.

    about 12 days ago | Associated Press

  7. Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects Insider

    Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.

    about 13 days ago | Corey Pronman

  8. Landeskog doesn't want to be traded by Avs

    Gabriel Landeskog said he wants to be with the Avalanche "for a long, long time," reiterating that he doesn't want to be traded as part of the organization's rebuild.

    about 15 days ago | ESPN.com news services

  9. Avs start selling, send LW McLeod to Predators

    The last-place Avalanche dealt veteran forward Cody McLeod to the Predators in exchange for prospect Felix Girard.

    about 19 days ago | Pierre LeBrun | ESPN Senior Writer

  10. Mile-high makeover: Avs ready to rebuild

    Colorado GM Joe Sakic will listen to offers on any player on his roster not named Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen, says Pierre LeBrun. Will the Avs deal Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog?

    about 19 days ago | Pierre LeBrun
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
33
GM. Duchene15
AN. MacKinnon22
+/-S. Henley1
GAAC. Pickard3.10

2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Minnesota3311571
Chicago3017565
Nashville2418856
St. Louis2421553
Dallas21201052
Winnipeg2425452
Colorado1332228

INJURIES

PLAYERPOSDATESTATUS
F. TyutinD 1/31DTD
S. VarlamovG 1/26Out

TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-171332228
2015-163939482
2014-1539311290
2013-1452228112
2012-131625739

Colorado Avalanche