Colorado Avalanche

13-29-1, 7th in Central Division

Colorado Avalanche calendar and results

Sat, Jan 21 10:30 PM ET  

18:16 1st
Colorado

(13-29-1, 27pts)
San Jose

(28-16-2, 58pts)
@
123T
COL00
SJ00

GameCast »



2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.030th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.330th Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

14.226th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

78.725th Overall

Avalanche NEWS FEED

  1. Prospect Progress Report: Central Division Insider

    We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.

    about 1 day ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  2. Avs-Ducks takes early intermission to fix glass

    A stubborn broken pane of glass behind a net forced the Ducks and Avalanche to take an early intermission as part of a 45-minute delay.

    about 1 day ago | Associated Press

  3. Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects Insider

    Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.

    about 3 days ago | Corey Pronman

  4. Landeskog doesn't want to be traded by Avs

    Gabriel Landeskog said he wants to be with the Avalanche "for a long, long time," reiterating that he doesn't want to be traded as part of the organization's rebuild.

    about 4 days ago | ESPN.com news services

  5. Avs start selling, send LW McLeod to Predators

    The last-place Avalanche dealt veteran forward Cody McLeod to the Predators in exchange for prospect Felix Girard.

    about 8 days ago | Pierre LeBrun | ESPN Senior Writer

  6. Mile-high makeover: Avs ready to rebuild

    Colorado GM Joe Sakic will listen to offers on any player on his roster not named Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen, says Pierre LeBrun. Will the Avs deal Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog?

    about 8 days ago | Pierre LeBrun

  7. Off bye, Avs look to rebound from horrid start

    It's back to work for the last-place Avalanche after a bye-week refresher.

    about 9 days ago | Associated Press

  8. NHL trade season preview: West Insider

    The sellers are limited at this point before this year's NHL trade deadline. Here's a rundown of each Western team's cap space, assets and game plan.

    about 15 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  9. Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant

    Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.

    about 28 days ago | Associated Press

  10. The NHL's All-Trade-Candidates team Insider

    We select our starting lineup of players who are rumored to be available via trade before this season's deadline, and it includes some very big names.

    about 30 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
31
GM. Duchene15
AN. MacKinnon20
+/-S. Henley1
GAAC. Pickard3.01



2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Minnesota2910563
Chicago2914563
Nashville2217751
St. Louis2319551
Winnipeg2223448
Dallas1920846
Colorado1329127



INJURIES

PLAYERPOSDATESTATUS
T. BarrieD 1/20DTD
R. BourqueLW1/20DTD
T. BarrieD 1/19DTD
S. VarlamovG 1/18Out
S. VarlamovG 1/18DTD



TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-171329127
2015-163939482
2014-1539311290
2013-1452228112
2012-131625739

Colorado Avalanche