Colorado Avalanche

13-33-2, 7th in Central Division

Colorado Avalanche calendar and results

Sat, Feb 4 3:00 PM ET  

Pepsi Center
Winnipeg

(25-25-4, 54pts)
Colorado

(13-33-2, 28pts)
@

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.030th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.430th Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

13.629th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

78.025th Overall

Avalanche NEWS FEED

  1. Source: NHL eyes games in Sweden, China

    The NHL and the union are close to finalizing an agreement to play games in Sweden and China next season, according to a source.

    about 10 hours ago | Scott Burnside | ESPN Staff Writer

  2. Top stats to know: Patrick Marleau reaches 500 goals

    The San Jose Sharks' forward reached the milestone quickly on Thursday. He did it all with one team and often came through in key spots.

    about 22 hours ago | Mike Wilson | ESPN.com

  3. Grading every team at the All-Star break Insider

    How has every NHL team done this season compared to expectations? Here are our grades, plus whether they should buy or sell at the trade deadline.

    about 7 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  4. Duchene 'open' to trade from last-place Avs

    Avs center Matt Duchene said he's "not hiding" from the fact that he may be on the move as the trade deadline approaches.

    about 8 days ago | ESPN.com news services

  5. Avs' Duchene misses game due to illness

    Matt Duchene missed a game Monday night for the Colorado Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks due to illness.

    about 11 days ago | Associated Press

  6. Prospect Progress Report: Central Division Insider

    We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.

    about 14 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  7. Avs-Ducks takes early intermission to fix glass

    A stubborn broken pane of glass behind a net forced the Ducks and Avalanche to take an early intermission as part of a 45-minute delay.

    about 14 days ago | Associated Press

  8. Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects Insider

    Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.

    about 16 days ago | Corey Pronman

  9. Landeskog doesn't want to be traded by Avs

    Gabriel Landeskog said he wants to be with the Avalanche "for a long, long time," reiterating that he doesn't want to be traded as part of the organization's rebuild.

    about 17 days ago | ESPN.com news services

  10. Avs start selling, send LW McLeod to Predators

    The last-place Avalanche dealt veteran forward Cody McLeod to the Predators in exchange for prospect Felix Girard.

    about 21 days ago | Pierre LeBrun | ESPN Senior Writer
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
33
GM. Duchene15
AN. MacKinnon22
+/-S. Henley1
GAAC. Pickard3.10

2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Minnesota3312571
Chicago3117567
Nashville2518858
St. Louis2521555
Winnipeg2525454
Dallas21211052
Colorado1333228

INJURIES

PLAYERPOSDATESTATUS
F. TyutinD 2/01DTD
F. TyutinD 1/31DTD

TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-171333228
2015-163939482
2014-1539311290
2013-1452228112
2012-131625739

Colorado Avalanche