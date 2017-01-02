Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche calendar and results
WedJan 25
Tue, Jan 31 10:00 PM ET
Wed Feb 1
2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
-
Grading every team at the All-Star break
How has every NHL team done this season compared to expectations? Here are our grades, plus whether they should buy or sell at the trade deadline.about 2 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
Duchene 'open' to trade from last-place Avs
Avs center Matt Duchene said he's "not hiding" from the fact that he may be on the move as the trade deadline approaches.about 3 days ago | ESPN.com news services
-
Avs' Duchene misses game due to illness
Matt Duchene missed a game Monday night for the Colorado Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks due to illness.about 5 days ago | Associated Press
-
Prospect Progress Report: Central Division
We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.about 9 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
Avs-Ducks takes early intermission to fix glass
A stubborn broken pane of glass behind a net forced the Ducks and Avalanche to take an early intermission as part of a 45-minute delay.about 9 days ago | Associated Press
-
Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects
Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.about 11 days ago | Corey Pronman
-
Landeskog doesn't want to be traded by Avs
Gabriel Landeskog said he wants to be with the Avalanche "for a long, long time," reiterating that he doesn't want to be traded as part of the organization's rebuild.about 12 days ago | ESPN.com news services
-
Avs start selling, send LW McLeod to Predators
The last-place Avalanche dealt veteran forward Cody McLeod to the Predators in exchange for prospect Felix Girard.about 16 days ago | Pierre LeBrun | ESPN Senior Writer
-
Mile-high makeover: Avs ready to rebuild
Colorado GM Joe Sakic will listen to offers on any player on his roster not named Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen, says Pierre LeBrun. Will the Avs deal Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog?about 16 days ago | Pierre LeBrun
-
Off bye, Avs look to rebound from horrid start
It's back to work for the last-place Avalanche after a bye-week refresher.about 17 days ago | Associated Press
- more
SPONSORED HEADLINES
MyESPN
- Customize »
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Center
- #29
|G
|M. Duchene
|15
|A
|N. MacKinnon
|22
|+/-
|S. Henley
|1
|GAA
|C. Pickard
|3.01
2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|S. Varlamov
|G
|1/26
|Out
|M. Duchene
|C
|1/24
|DTD
|R. Bourque
|LW
|1/24
|DL
|T. Barrie
|D
|1/24
|DTD
|R. Bourque
|LW
|1/24
|DTD
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|13
|31
|2
|28
|2015-16
|39
|39
|4
|82
|2014-15
|39
|31
|12
|90
|2013-14
|52
|22
|8
|112
|2012-13
|16
|25
|7
|39
Find Tickets:
Buy Colorado Avalanche Tickets at the Pepsi Center at StubHub!