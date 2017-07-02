Colorado Avalanche

14-33-2, 7th in Central Division

Colorado Avalanche calendar and results

Tue, Feb 7 9:00 PM ET  

Pepsi Center
Montreal

(30-16-8, 68pts)
Colorado

(14-33-2, 30pts)
@

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.030th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.430th Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

14.129th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

77.925th Overall

Avalanche NEWS FEED

  1.

    about 23 hours ago

  2. Source: NHL eyes games in Sweden, China

    The NHL and the union are close to finalizing an agreement to play games in Sweden and China next season, according to a source.

    about 2 days ago | Scott Burnside | ESPN Staff Writer

  3. Top stats to know: Patrick Marleau reaches 500 goals

    The San Jose Sharks' forward reached the milestone quickly on Thursday. He did it all with one team and often came through in key spots.

    about 2 days ago | Mike Wilson | ESPN.com

  4. Grading every team at the All-Star break Insider

    How has every NHL team done this season compared to expectations? Here are our grades, plus whether they should buy or sell at the trade deadline.

    about 9 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  5. Duchene 'open' to trade from last-place Avs

    Avs center Matt Duchene said he's "not hiding" from the fact that he may be on the move as the trade deadline approaches.

    about 10 days ago | ESPN.com news services

  6. Avs' Duchene misses game due to illness

    Matt Duchene missed a game Monday night for the Colorado Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks due to illness.

    about 12 days ago | Associated Press

  7. Prospect Progress Report: Central Division Insider

    We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.

    about 16 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  8. Avs-Ducks takes early intermission to fix glass

    A stubborn broken pane of glass behind a net forced the Ducks and Avalanche to take an early intermission as part of a 45-minute delay.

    about 16 days ago | Associated Press

  9. Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects Insider

    Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.

    about 18 days ago | Corey Pronman

  10. Landeskog doesn't want to be traded by Avs

    Gabriel Landeskog said he wants to be with the Avalanche "for a long, long time," reiterating that he doesn't want to be traded as part of the organization's rebuild.

    about 19 days ago | ESPN.com news services
  11. more
Nieto buries rebound in Avalanche win
Ondrej Pavelec leaks a big rebound and Matt Nieto makes him pay with the first of his two goals in the Avalanche's 5-2 victory over the Jets.
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
34
GM. Duchene15
AN. MacKinnon22
+/-S. Henley1
GAAC. Pickard3.05

2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Minnesota3412573
Chicago3217569
Nashville2519858
St. Louis2522555
Winnipeg2526454
Dallas21221052
Colorado1433230

INJURIES

PLAYERPOSDATESTATUS
T. BarrieD 2/04DTD
J. ColborneC 2/03DTD
F. TyutinD 2/03DTD
F. TyutinD 2/01DTD
F. TyutinD 1/31DTD

TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-171433230
2015-163939482
2014-1539311290
2013-1452228112
2012-131625739

Colorado Avalanche