2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
-
Nieto buries rebound in Avalanche win
Ondrej Pavelec leaks a big rebound and Matt Nieto makes him pay with the first of his two goals in the Avalanche's 5-2 victory over the Jets.about 23 hours ago
-
Source: NHL eyes games in Sweden, China
The NHL and the union are close to finalizing an agreement to play games in Sweden and China next season, according to a source.about 2 days ago | Scott Burnside | ESPN Staff Writer
-
Top stats to know: Patrick Marleau reaches 500 goals
The San Jose Sharks' forward reached the milestone quickly on Thursday. He did it all with one team and often came through in key spots.about 2 days ago | Mike Wilson | ESPN.com
-
Grading every team at the All-Star break
How has every NHL team done this season compared to expectations? Here are our grades, plus whether they should buy or sell at the trade deadline.about 9 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
Duchene 'open' to trade from last-place Avs
Avs center Matt Duchene said he's "not hiding" from the fact that he may be on the move as the trade deadline approaches.about 10 days ago | ESPN.com news services
-
Avs' Duchene misses game due to illness
Matt Duchene missed a game Monday night for the Colorado Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks due to illness.about 12 days ago | Associated Press
-
Prospect Progress Report: Central Division
We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.about 16 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
Avs-Ducks takes early intermission to fix glass
A stubborn broken pane of glass behind a net forced the Ducks and Avalanche to take an early intermission as part of a 45-minute delay.about 16 days ago | Associated Press
-
Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects
Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.about 18 days ago | Corey Pronman
-
Landeskog doesn't want to be traded by Avs
Gabriel Landeskog said he wants to be with the Avalanche "for a long, long time," reiterating that he doesn't want to be traded as part of the organization's rebuild.about 19 days ago | ESPN.com news services
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Center
- #29
|G
|M. Duchene
|15
|A
|N. MacKinnon
|22
|+/-
|S. Henley
|1
|GAA
|C. Pickard
|3.05
2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|T. Barrie
|D
|2/04
|DTD
|J. Colborne
|C
|2/03
|DTD
|F. Tyutin
|D
|2/03
|DTD
|F. Tyutin
|D
|2/01
|DTD
|F. Tyutin
|D
|1/31
|DTD
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|14
|33
|2
|30
|2015-16
|39
|39
|4
|82
|2014-15
|39
|31
|12
|90
|2013-14
|52
|22
|8
|112
|2012-13
|16
|25
|7
|39
