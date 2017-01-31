Colorado Avalanche
MonJan 23
Wed Jan 25
Tue Jan 31
2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
-
Baertschi scores twice as Canucks edge Avalanche
Sven Baertschi scores in the first period and follows it up with the game-winning goal in the third as Vancouver defeats Colorado 3-2.about 7 hours ago
-
Avs' Duchene misses game due to illness
Matt Duchene missed a game Monday night for the Colorado Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks due to illness.about 2 days ago | Associated Press
-
Prospect Progress Report: Central Division
We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.about 5 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
Avs-Ducks takes early intermission to fix glass
A stubborn broken pane of glass behind a net forced the Ducks and Avalanche to take an early intermission as part of a 45-minute delay.about 6 days ago | Associated Press
-
Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects
Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.about 7 days ago | Corey Pronman
-
Landeskog doesn't want to be traded by Avs
Gabriel Landeskog said he wants to be with the Avalanche "for a long, long time," reiterating that he doesn't want to be traded as part of the organization's rebuild.about 8 days ago | ESPN.com news services
-
Avs start selling, send LW McLeod to Predators
The last-place Avalanche dealt veteran forward Cody McLeod to the Predators in exchange for prospect Felix Girard.about 12 days ago | Pierre LeBrun | ESPN Senior Writer
-
Mile-high makeover: Avs ready to rebuild
Colorado GM Joe Sakic will listen to offers on any player on his roster not named Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen, says Pierre LeBrun. Will the Avs deal Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog?about 12 days ago | Pierre LeBrun
-
Off bye, Avs look to rebound from horrid start
It's back to work for the last-place Avalanche after a bye-week refresher.about 13 days ago | Associated Press
-
NHL trade season preview: West
The sellers are limited at this point before this year's NHL trade deadline. Here's a rundown of each Western team's cap space, assets and game plan.about 19 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
Baertschi scores twice as Canucks edge AvalancheSven Baertschi scores in the first period and follows it up with the game-winning goal in the third as Vancouver defeats Colorado 3-2.
Draisaitl lights the lamp twice in Oilers' winLeon Draisaitl scores twice to increase his season goal total to 19 in Edmonton's 4-0 win over Anaheim.
Matthews scores on backhand in Maple Leafs' winAuston Matthews scores on a backhand in the first period for his 23rd goal of the season in Toronto's 4-0 win over Detroit.
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Center
- #29
|G
|M. Duchene
|15
|A
|N. MacKinnon
|22
|+/-
|S. Henley
|1
|GAA
|C. Pickard
|3.01
2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|M. Duchene
|C
|1/24
|DTD
|R. Bourque
|LW
|1/24
|DL
|T. Barrie
|D
|1/24
|DTD
|R. Bourque
|LW
|1/24
|DTD
|T. Barrie
|D
|1/24
|DTD
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|13
|31
|2
|28
|2015-16
|39
|39
|4
|82
|2014-15
|39
|31
|12
|90
|2013-14
|52
|22
|8
|112
|2012-13
|16
|25
|7
|39
