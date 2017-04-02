Colorado Avalanche
2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
Source: NHL eyes games in Sweden, China
The NHL and the union are close to finalizing an agreement to play games in Sweden and China next season, according to a source.about 10 hours ago | Scott Burnside | ESPN Staff Writer
Top stats to know: Patrick Marleau reaches 500 goals
The San Jose Sharks' forward reached the milestone quickly on Thursday. He did it all with one team and often came through in key spots.about 22 hours ago | Mike Wilson | ESPN.com
Grading every team at the All-Star break
How has every NHL team done this season compared to expectations? Here are our grades, plus whether they should buy or sell at the trade deadline.about 7 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
Duchene 'open' to trade from last-place Avs
Avs center Matt Duchene said he's "not hiding" from the fact that he may be on the move as the trade deadline approaches.about 8 days ago | ESPN.com news services
Avs' Duchene misses game due to illness
Matt Duchene missed a game Monday night for the Colorado Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks due to illness.about 11 days ago | Associated Press
Prospect Progress Report: Central Division
We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.about 14 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
Avs-Ducks takes early intermission to fix glass
A stubborn broken pane of glass behind a net forced the Ducks and Avalanche to take an early intermission as part of a 45-minute delay.about 14 days ago | Associated Press
Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects
Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.about 16 days ago | Corey Pronman
Landeskog doesn't want to be traded by Avs
Gabriel Landeskog said he wants to be with the Avalanche "for a long, long time," reiterating that he doesn't want to be traded as part of the organization's rebuild.about 17 days ago | ESPN.com news services
Avs start selling, send LW McLeod to Predators
The last-place Avalanche dealt veteran forward Cody McLeod to the Predators in exchange for prospect Felix Girard.about 21 days ago | Pierre LeBrun | ESPN Senior Writer
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Center
- #29
|G
|M. Duchene
|15
|A
|N. MacKinnon
|22
|+/-
|S. Henley
|1
|GAA
|C. Pickard
|3.10
2016-17 Central Division STANDINGS
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|F. Tyutin
|D
|2/01
|DTD
|F. Tyutin
|D
|1/31
|DTD
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|13
|33
|2
|28
|2015-16
|39
|39
|4
|82
|2014-15
|39
|31
|12
|90
|2013-14
|52
|22
|8
|112
|2012-13
|16
|25
|7
|39
