2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
Flyers blank Rangers with two third-period goals
Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek score less than three minutes apart in the third period to help the Flyers blank the Rangers 2-0.about 8 hours ago
Simmonds not forsaking his past
As he heads to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game, Philadelphia Flyers scorer Wayne Simmonds is careful to remember where he came from and who helped him get to where he is today.about 1 day ago | Chuck Gormley
Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects
Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.about 7 days ago | Corey Pronman
Prospect Progress Report: Metro Division
We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.about 8 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
The best values in the NHL this season
Which NHL players are producing the most compared to their cap hits? We break them down into three categories, including Sidney Crosby and others providing good return on long-term mega deals.about 8 days ago | Matthew Coller
Hockey helped Propp heal after stroke
Sixteen months after suffering a stroke that left him unable to speak, former Flyers forward Brian Propp -- who ranks second in franchise history in goals -- took the ice with his old teammates.about 9 days ago | Chuck Gormley
NHL trade season preview: East
What will each Eastern Conference NHL team do ahead of the trade deadline? Here's a rundown of their cap space, assets and a game plan for each GM.about 20 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
Q&A: Chris Pronger
Chris Pronger opens up about dealing with postconcussion depression, his career highlights, finding his role after hockey and whether he has any regrets about the way he played.about 24 days ago | Paul Grant | ESPN.com
How dangerous are the Flyers?
After a short playoff stint last season, the Flyers appear to be headed back this spring. After a deeper look at the numbers, it appears they'll be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.about 29 days ago | Matthew Coller
Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant
Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.about 33 days ago | Associated Press
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Jakub Voracek
- Right Wing
- #93
|G
|W. Simmonds
|20
|A
|J. Voracek
|30
|+/-
|S. Laughton
|0
|GAA
|A. Stolarz
|1.79
2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS
|TEAM
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|Washington
|32
|10
|6
|70
|Columbus
|32
|11
|4
|68
|Pittsburgh
|30
|12
|5
|65
|NY Rangers
|31
|17
|1
|63
|Philadelphia
|24
|19
|6
|54
|NY Islanders
|20
|17
|9
|49
|Carolina
|21
|19
|7
|49
|New Jersey
|20
|20
|9
|49
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|M. Del Zotto
|D
|1/25
|DTD
|M. Neuvirth
|G
|1/21
|DTD
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|24
|19
|6
|54
|2015-16
|41
|27
|14
|96
|2014-15
|33
|31
|18
|84
|2013-14
|42
|30
|10
|94
|2012-13
|23
|22
|3
|49
