Philadelphia Flyers

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects
Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.about 3 days ago | Corey Pronman
Prospect Progress Report: Metro Division
We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.about 4 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
The best values in the NHL this season
Which NHL players are producing the most compared to their cap hits? We break them down into three categories, including Sidney Crosby and others providing good return on long-term mega deals.about 4 days ago | Matthew Coller
Hockey helped Propp heal after stroke
Sixteen months after suffering a stroke that left him unable to speak, former Flyers forward Brian Propp -- who ranks second in franchise history in goals -- took the ice with his old teammates.about 5 days ago | Chuck Gormley
NHL trade season preview: East
What will each Eastern Conference NHL team do ahead of the trade deadline? Here's a rundown of their cap space, assets and a game plan for each GM.about 16 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
Q&A: Chris Pronger
Chris Pronger opens up about dealing with postconcussion depression, his career highlights, finding his role after hockey and whether he has any regrets about the way he played.about 20 days ago | Paul Grant | ESPN.com
How dangerous are the Flyers?
After a short playoff stint last season, the Flyers appear to be headed back this spring. After a deeper look at the numbers, it appears they'll be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.about 25 days ago | Matthew Coller
Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant
Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.about 28 days ago | Associated Press
Wake-up call for Burakovsky
Andre Burakovsky returned after being a healthy scratch and scored a goal-scorer's goal. Is this a sign of things to come for the Washington Capitals? Plus, Steve "Stonewall" Mason is back.about 31 days ago | Joe McDonald
Gostisbehere on the team's recent hot streak
Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere chats with Scott Burnside about if the teamâs mindset has changed at all during their run of good form, the quality of new coach Dave Hackstol and what impact playing in the World Cup of Hockey had on him.about 31 days ago
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Jakub Voracek
- Right Wing
- #93
|G
|W. Simmonds
|18
|A
|J. Voracek
|28
|+/-
|S. Laughton
|0
|GAA
|A. Stolarz
|1.79
2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS
|TEAM
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|Washington
|30
|9
|6
|66
|Columbus
|31
|10
|4
|66
|Pittsburgh
|29
|11
|5
|63
|NY Rangers
|29
|16
|1
|59
|Philadelphia
|22
|19
|6
|50
|Carolina
|21
|18
|7
|49
|New Jersey
|20
|19
|9
|49
|NY Islanders
|19
|17
|8
|46
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|M. Read
|RW
|1/15
|Out
|M. Read
|RW
|1/14
|DTD
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|22
|19
|6
|50
|2015-16
|41
|27
|14
|96
|2014-15
|33
|31
|18
|84
|2013-14
|42
|30
|10
|94
|2012-13
|23
|22
|3
|49
