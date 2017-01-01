Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers calendar and results
FriDec 30
Sun, Jan 1 8:00 PM ET
Wed Jan 4
2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
-
How dangerous are the Flyers?
After a short playoff stint last season, the Flyers appear to be headed back this spring. After a deeper look at the numbers, it appears they'll be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.about 4 days ago | Matthew Coller
-
Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant
Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.about 8 days ago | Associated Press
-
Wake-up call for Burakovsky
Andre Burakovsky returned after being a healthy scratch and scored a goal-scorer's goal. Is this a sign of things to come for the Washington Capitals? Plus, Steve "Stonewall" Mason is back.about 10 days ago | Joe McDonald
-
Gostisbehere on the team's recent hot streak
Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere chats with Scott Burnside about if the teamâs mindset has changed at all during their run of good form, the quality of new coach Dave Hackstol and what impact playing in the World Cup of Hockey had on him.about 10 days ago
-
Ranking the NHL's eight top-pairing rookies
It's unusual for a rookie to play on his team's top defensive pairing, but there are eight of them this season. Here's a ranking of all eight, based on their current and future production.about 16 days ago | Rob Vollman
-
Flyers looking confident during streak
The Philadelphia Flyers have extended their winning streak to 10 games because of strong goaltending, clutch performances by Brayden Schenn and supreme confidence. Plus, Backes-Kessel fizzles.about 16 days ago | Joe McDonald
-
3 stars of the week: Jacub Voracek, Antti Raanta, Sam Gagner
Jakub Voracek had six assists and nine points in four games to help the Philadelphia Flyers extend their winning streak to nine straight games.about 19 days ago | ESPN.com
-
How Gostisbehere gets back on track
The man they call Ghost Bear is enduring a sophomore slump; here's how he gets back to his dominant ways. Plus, other takeaways from the weekend.about 19 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
Power Rankings: Flyers soar to No. 3
Philly's stock soared after a nine-game win streak. The Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames also made big moves. The New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens again jostled for the top spot.about 19 days ago | Joe McDonald | ESPN.com
-
Play-in game called 'stupid'
Floated at last week's board of governors meetings, a play-in game was roundly criticized by a sampling of GMs and players.about 19 days ago | Chuck Gormley
- more
SPONSORED HEADLINES
Braun tacks on insurance goal in Sharks' shutout win
VIDEO PLAYLIST
- Braun tacks on insurance goal in Sharks' shutout win
Braun tacks on insurance goal in Sharks' shutout winJustin Braun fires a wrist shot past Flyers' goalie Anthony Stolarz in the third period to pad the Sharks' lead to 2-0.
- Over 10,000 teddy bears rain down after Kitchener Rangers' goal
Over 10,000 teddy bears rain down after Kitchener Rangers' goalFor the second straight year, Flyers prospect Connor Bunnaman scores the Teddy Bear Toss goal for the Kitchener Rangers.Tags: NHL, Philadelphia Flyers
- McClement's one-timer lifts Hurricanes
McClement's one-timer lifts HurricanesPatrick Kane makes the poor decision to throw the puck in the middle of his defensive end and Jay McClement makes him pay with the goal off the one-timer, as the Hurricanes top the Blackhawks 3-2.
MyESPN
- Customize »
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Jakub Voracek
- Right Wing
- #93
|G
|W. Simmonds
|17
|A
|J. Voracek
|24
|+/-
|R. Gudas
|2
|GAA
|A. Stolarz
|1.79
2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS
|TEAM
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|Columbus
|26
|5
|4
|56
|Pittsburgh
|25
|8
|5
|55
|NY Rangers
|26
|12
|1
|53
|Washington
|21
|9
|5
|47
|Philadelphia
|20
|14
|4
|44
|Carolina
|16
|13
|7
|39
|NY Islanders
|15
|15
|6
|36
|New Jersey
|14
|16
|7
|35
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|S. Mason
|G
|12/31
|DTD
|S. Mason
|G
|12/31
|DTD
|M. Streit
|D
|12/30
|DL
|R. Gudas
|D
|12/30
|DTD
|M. Neuvirth
|G
|12/27
|DL
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|20
|14
|4
|44
|2015-16
|41
|27
|14
|96
|2014-15
|33
|31
|18
|84
|2013-14
|42
|30
|10
|94
|2012-13
|23
|22
|3
|49
Find Tickets:
Buy Philadelphia Flyers Tickets at the Wachovia Center at StubHub!