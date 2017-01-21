Philadelphia Flyers
2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
Ovechkin sets up Niskanen with awesome assist in win
Known for his goal scoring prowess, Alex Ovechkin shows off his passing skills as well, setting up Matt Niskanen for the wide open goal in the Capitals' win over the Flyers.about 20 hours ago
Marchand's short-handed breakaway attempt gets past Mason in win
While the Flyers were on the power play, Brad Marchand races up the ice and puts his shot attempt through the legs of Steve Mason for a short-handed goal in Boston's 6-3 win over Philadelphia.about 1 day ago
NHL trade season preview: East
What will each Eastern Conference NHL team do ahead of the trade deadline? Here's a rundown of their cap space, assets and a game plan for each GM.about 10 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
Q&A: Chris Pronger
Chris Pronger opens up about dealing with postconcussion depression, his career highlights, finding his role after hockey and whether he has any regrets about the way he played.about 14 days ago | Paul Grant | ESPN.com
How dangerous are the Flyers?
After a short playoff stint last season, the Flyers appear to be headed back this spring. After a deeper look at the numbers, it appears they'll be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.about 20 days ago | Matthew Coller
Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant
Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.about 23 days ago | Associated Press
Wake-up call for Burakovsky
Andre Burakovsky returned after being a healthy scratch and scored a goal-scorer's goal. Is this a sign of things to come for the Washington Capitals? Plus, Steve "Stonewall" Mason is back.about 25 days ago | Joe McDonald
Gostisbehere on the team's recent hot streak
Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere chats with Scott Burnside about if the teamâs mindset has changed at all during their run of good form, the quality of new coach Dave Hackstol and what impact playing in the World Cup of Hockey had on him.about 25 days ago
Ranking the NHL's eight top-pairing rookies
It's unusual for a rookie to play on his team's top defensive pairing, but there are eight of them this season. Here's a ranking of all eight, based on their current and future production.about 32 days ago | Rob Vollman
Flyers looking confident during streak
The Philadelphia Flyers have extended their winning streak to 10 games because of strong goaltending, clutch performances by Brayden Schenn and supreme confidence. Plus, Backes-Kessel fizzles.about 32 days ago | Joe McDonald
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Jakub Voracek
- Right Wing
- #93
|G
|W. Simmonds
|18
|A
|J. Voracek
|28
|+/-
|S. Laughton
|0
|GAA
|A. Stolarz
|1.79
2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS
|TEAM
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|Washington
|29
|9
|5
|63
|Columbus
|29
|9
|4
|62
|Pittsburgh
|26
|11
|5
|57
|NY Rangers
|28
|15
|1
|57
|Philadelphia
|22
|18
|6
|50
|Carolina
|21
|15
|7
|49
|New Jersey
|18
|18
|9
|45
|NY Islanders
|16
|17
|8
|40
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|M. Read
|RW
|1/15
|Out
|M. Read
|RW
|1/14
|DTD
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|22
|18
|6
|50
|2015-16
|41
|27
|14
|96
|2014-15
|33
|31
|18
|84
|2013-14
|42
|30
|10
|94
|2012-13
|23
|22
|3
|49
