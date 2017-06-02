Philadelphia Flyers

26-20-7, 5th in Metropolitan Division

Philadelphia Flyers calendar and results

Mon, Feb 6 7:00 PM ET NBCSN

Wells Fargo Center
St. Louis

(25-22-5, 55pts)
Philadelphia

(26-20-7, 59pts)
@

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.619th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.025th Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

21.48th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

81.018th Overall

Flyers NEWS FEED

  1. Calgary does NYC: Flames practice in Central Park

    Among all the joggers, dog walkers, bird watchers and families feeding the ducks in Central Park this weekend, Kris Versteeg and his out-of-town pals came for a picnic.

    about 22 hours ago | Associated Press

  2. Carter's OT goal the lone tally in Kings' win Watch

    Anze Kopitar displays his strength as he drives to the net and finds Jeff Carter in front for the easy goal in the Kings' 1-0 overtime victory over the Flyers.

    about 1 day ago

  3. Sorry: Pronger fines himself $5 for Bieber hit

    Chris Pronger, who works for the NHL's Department of Player Safety, joked that he fined himself $5 during a one-man hearing for the All-Star smackdown he delivered on Justin Bieber.

    about 2 days ago | Associated Press

  4. Flames to hold outdoor practice in Central Park

    The Calgary Flames will hold Saturday's practice outdoors at Lasker Rink in Central Park ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Rangers.

    about 2 days ago | Associated Press

  5. Grading every team at the All-Star break Insider

    How has every NHL team done this season compared to expectations? Here are our grades, plus whether they should buy or sell at the trade deadline.

    about 9 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  6. Simmonds not forsaking his past

    As he heads to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game, Philadelphia Flyers scorer Wayne Simmonds is careful to remember where he came from and who helped him get to where he is today.

    about 12 days ago | Chuck Gormley

  7. Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects Insider

    Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.

    about 18 days ago | Corey Pronman

  8. Prospect Progress Report: Metro Division Insider

    We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.

    about 19 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  9. The best values in the NHL this season Insider

    Which NHL players are producing the most compared to their cap hits? We break them down into three categories, including Sidney Crosby and others providing good return on long-term mega deals.

    about 19 days ago | Matthew Coller

  10. Hockey helped Propp heal after stroke

    Sixteen months after suffering a stroke that left him unable to speak, former Flyers forward Brian Propp -- who ranks second in franchise history in goals -- took the ice with his old teammates.

    about 20 days ago | Chuck Gormley
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
45
GW. Simmonds21
AJ. Voracek31
+/-M. Read0
GAAA. Stolarz1.79

2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Washington3611678
Columbus3313571
Pittsburgh3313571
NY Rangers3318167
Philadelphia2620759
Carolina2420755
NY Islanders22181054
New Jersey22211054

INJURIES

PLAYERPOSDATESTATUS
M. Del ZottoD 2/02DTD
B. SchennC 2/01DTD
M. Del ZottoD 1/31DTD
M. Del ZottoD 1/30DTD

TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-172620759
2015-1641271496
2014-1533311884
2013-1442301094
2012-132322349

Philadelphia Flyers