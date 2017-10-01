Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers calendar and results
Foligno wins it for Blue Jackets in OT
After Philadelphia's Brayden Schenn ties the game with 16.5 seconds remaining in the third period, Columbus' Nick Foligno scores on a wrist shot in overtime to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 win.about 19 hours ago
NHL trade season preview: East
What will each Eastern Conference NHL team do ahead of the trade deadline? Here's a rundown of their cap space, assets and a game plan for each GM.about 4 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
Q&A: Chris Pronger
Chris Pronger opens up about dealing with postconcussion depression, his career highlights, finding his role after hockey and whether he has any regrets about the way he played.about 7 days ago | Paul Grant | ESPN.com
How dangerous are the Flyers?
After a short playoff stint last season, the Flyers appear to be headed back this spring. After a deeper look at the numbers, it appears they'll be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.about 13 days ago | Matthew Coller
Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant
Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.about 16 days ago | Associated Press
Wake-up call for Burakovsky
Andre Burakovsky returned after being a healthy scratch and scored a goal-scorer's goal. Is this a sign of things to come for the Washington Capitals? Plus, Steve "Stonewall" Mason is back.about 18 days ago | Joe McDonald
Gostisbehere on the team's recent hot streak
Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere chats with Scott Burnside about if the teamâs mindset has changed at all during their run of good form, the quality of new coach Dave Hackstol and what impact playing in the World Cup of Hockey had on him.about 19 days ago
Ranking the NHL's eight top-pairing rookies
It's unusual for a rookie to play on his team's top defensive pairing, but there are eight of them this season. Here's a ranking of all eight, based on their current and future production.about 25 days ago | Rob Vollman
Flyers looking confident during streak
The Philadelphia Flyers have extended their winning streak to 10 games because of strong goaltending, clutch performances by Brayden Schenn and supreme confidence. Plus, Backes-Kessel fizzles.about 25 days ago | Joe McDonald
3 stars of the week: Jacub Voracek, Antti Raanta, Sam Gagner
Jakub Voracek had six assists and nine points in four games to help the Philadelphia Flyers extend their winning streak to nine straight games.about 28 days ago | ESPN.com
- Fehr, Kunitz score in Pens' rout
Fehr, Kunitz score in Pens' routEric Fehr and Chris Kunitz each score a goal in the Penguins' 6-2 blowout win over the Lightning.
- Aho scores in OT to win it for the Hurricanes
Aho scores in OT to win it for the HurricanesSebastian Aho scores twice, including the game winner in overtime, to put the Hurricanes on top of the Bruins 4-3.
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Jakub Voracek
- Right Wing
- #93
|G
|W. Simmonds
|17
|A
|J. Voracek
|26
|+/-
|M. Raffl
|2
|GAA
|A. Stolarz
|1.79
2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS
|TEAM
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|Columbus
|28
|7
|4
|60
|Pittsburgh
|26
|8
|5
|57
|NY Rangers
|28
|13
|1
|57
|Washington
|25
|9
|5
|55
|Philadelphia
|21
|15
|6
|48
|Carolina
|18
|15
|7
|43
|New Jersey
|16
|17
|8
|40
|NY Islanders
|15
|15
|8
|38
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|M. Streit
|D
|1/04
|DL
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|21
|15
|6
|48
|2015-16
|41
|27
|14
|96
|2014-15
|33
|31
|18
|84
|2013-14
|42
|30
|10
|94
|2012-13
|23
|22
|3
|49
