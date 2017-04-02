Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers calendar and results
2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
Sorry: Pronger fines himself $5 for Bieber hit
Chris Pronger, who works for the NHL's Department of Player Safety, joked that he fined himself $5 during a one-man hearing for the All-Star smackdown he delivered on Justin Bieber.about 21 hours ago | Associated Press
Flyers stay hot with win over Canadiens
Claude Giroux ties the game on the power play in the second period while Matt Read gives the Flyers the lead in the third period of an eventual 3-1 victory over the Canadiens, Philadelphia's fourth win in five games.about 22 hours ago
Flames to hold outdoor practice in Central Park
The Calgary Flames will hold Saturday's practice outdoors at Lasker Rink in Central Park ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Rangers.about 1 day ago | Associated Press
Grading every team at the All-Star break
How has every NHL team done this season compared to expectations? Here are our grades, plus whether they should buy or sell at the trade deadline.about 7 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
Simmonds not forsaking his past
As he heads to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game, Philadelphia Flyers scorer Wayne Simmonds is careful to remember where he came from and who helped him get to where he is today.about 10 days ago | Chuck Gormley
Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects
Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.about 16 days ago | Corey Pronman
Prospect Progress Report: Metro Division
We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.about 17 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
The best values in the NHL this season
Which NHL players are producing the most compared to their cap hits? We break them down into three categories, including Sidney Crosby and others providing good return on long-term mega deals.about 17 days ago | Matthew Coller
Hockey helped Propp heal after stroke
Sixteen months after suffering a stroke that left him unable to speak, former Flyers forward Brian Propp -- who ranks second in franchise history in goals -- took the ice with his old teammates.about 18 days ago | Chuck Gormley
NHL trade season preview: East
What will each Eastern Conference NHL team do ahead of the trade deadline? Here's a rundown of their cap space, assets and a game plan for each GM.about 29 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Jakub Voracek
- Right Wing
- #93
|G
|W. Simmonds
|21
|A
|J. Voracek
|31
|+/-
|M. Read
|0
|GAA
|A. Stolarz
|1.79
2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS
|TEAM
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|Washington
|34
|11
|6
|74
|Columbus
|33
|12
|5
|71
|Pittsburgh
|32
|13
|5
|69
|NY Rangers
|32
|18
|1
|65
|Philadelphia
|26
|20
|6
|58
|NY Islanders
|22
|18
|9
|53
|Carolina
|23
|20
|7
|53
|New Jersey
|21
|21
|9
|51
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|M. Del Zotto
|D
|2/02
|DTD
|B. Schenn
|C
|2/01
|DTD
|M. Del Zotto
|D
|1/31
|DTD
|M. Del Zotto
|D
|1/30
|DTD
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|26
|20
|6
|58
|2015-16
|41
|27
|14
|96
|2014-15
|33
|31
|18
|84
|2013-14
|42
|30
|10
|94
|2012-13
|23
|22
|3
|49
