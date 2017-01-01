Philadelphia Flyers

20-14-4, 5th in Metropolitan Division

Philadelphia Flyers calendar and results

Sun, Jan 1 8:00 PM ET  

Honda Center
Philadelphia

(20-14-4, 44pts)
Anaheim

(18-12-8, 44pts)
@

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.97th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.023rd Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

21.86th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

80.520th Overall

Flyers NEWS FEED

  1. How dangerous are the Flyers? Insider

    After a short playoff stint last season, the Flyers appear to be headed back this spring. After a deeper look at the numbers, it appears they'll be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.

    about 4 days ago | Matthew Coller

  2. Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant

    Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.

    about 8 days ago | Associated Press

  3. Wake-up call for Burakovsky

    Andre Burakovsky returned after being a healthy scratch and scored a goal-scorer's goal. Is this a sign of things to come for the Washington Capitals? Plus, Steve "Stonewall" Mason is back.

    about 10 days ago | Joe McDonald

  4. Gostisbehere on the team's recent hot streak Listen

    Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere chats with Scott Burnside about if the teamâs mindset has changed at all during their run of good form, the quality of new coach Dave Hackstol and what impact playing in the World Cup of Hockey had on him.

    about 10 days ago

  5. Ranking the NHL's eight top-pairing rookies Insider

    It's unusual for a rookie to play on his team's top defensive pairing, but there are eight of them this season. Here's a ranking of all eight, based on their current and future production.

    about 16 days ago | Rob Vollman

  6. Flyers looking confident during streak

    The Philadelphia Flyers have extended their winning streak to 10 games because of strong goaltending, clutch performances by Brayden Schenn and supreme confidence. Plus, Backes-Kessel fizzles.

    about 16 days ago | Joe McDonald

  7. 3 stars of the week: Jacub Voracek, Antti Raanta, Sam Gagner

    Jakub Voracek had six assists and nine points in four games to help the Philadelphia Flyers extend their winning streak to nine straight games.

    about 19 days ago | ESPN.com

  8. How Gostisbehere gets back on track Insider

    The man they call Ghost Bear is enduring a sophomore slump; here's how he gets back to his dominant ways. Plus, other takeaways from the weekend.

    about 19 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  9. Power Rankings: Flyers soar to No. 3

    Philly's stock soared after a nine-game win streak. The Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames also made big moves. The New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens again jostled for the top spot.

    about 19 days ago | Joe McDonald | ESPN.com

  10. Play-in game called 'stupid'

    Floated at last week's board of governors meetings, a play-in game was roundly criticized by a sampling of GMs and players.

    about 19 days ago | Chuck Gormley
Braun tacks on insurance goal in Sharks' shutout win
Justin Braun fires a wrist shot past Flyers' goalie Anthony Stolarz in the third period to pad the Sharks' lead to 2-0.
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
35
GW. Simmonds17
AJ. Voracek24
+/-R. Gudas2
GAAA. Stolarz1.79

2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Columbus265456
Pittsburgh258555
NY Rangers2612153
Washington219547
Philadelphia2014444
Carolina1613739
NY Islanders1515636
New Jersey1416735

INJURIES

PLAYERPOSDATESTATUS
S. MasonG 12/31DTD
M. StreitD 12/30DL
R. GudasD 12/30DTD
M. NeuvirthG 12/27DL

TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-172014444
2015-1641271496
2014-1533311884
2013-1442301094
2012-132322349

Philadelphia Flyers