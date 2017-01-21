Philadelphia Flyers

22-18-6, 5th in Metropolitan Division

Philadelphia Flyers calendar and results

Sat, Jan 21 7:00 PM ET  

Wells Fargo Center
New Jersey

(18-18-9, 45pts)
Philadelphia

(22-18-6, 50pts)
@

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.812th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.128th Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

22.65th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

80.419th Overall

Flyers NEWS FEED

  1.

    Ovechkin sets up Niskanen with awesome assist in win Watch

    Known for his goal scoring prowess, Alex Ovechkin shows off his passing skills as well, setting up Matt Niskanen for the wide open goal in the Capitals' win over the Flyers.

    about 20 hours ago

  2. Marchand's short-handed breakaway attempt gets past Mason in win Watch

    While the Flyers were on the power play, Brad Marchand races up the ice and puts his shot attempt through the legs of Steve Mason for a short-handed goal in Boston's 6-3 win over Philadelphia.

    about 1 day ago

  3. NHL trade season preview: East Insider

    What will each Eastern Conference NHL team do ahead of the trade deadline? Here's a rundown of their cap space, assets and a game plan for each GM.

    about 10 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  4. Q&A: Chris Pronger

    Chris Pronger opens up about dealing with postconcussion depression, his career highlights, finding his role after hockey and whether he has any regrets about the way he played.

    about 14 days ago | Paul Grant | ESPN.com

  5. How dangerous are the Flyers? Insider

    After a short playoff stint last season, the Flyers appear to be headed back this spring. After a deeper look at the numbers, it appears they'll be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.

    about 20 days ago | Matthew Coller

  6. Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant

    Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.

    about 23 days ago | Associated Press

  7. Wake-up call for Burakovsky

    Andre Burakovsky returned after being a healthy scratch and scored a goal-scorer's goal. Is this a sign of things to come for the Washington Capitals? Plus, Steve "Stonewall" Mason is back.

    about 25 days ago | Joe McDonald

  8. Gostisbehere on the team's recent hot streak Listen

    Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere chats with Scott Burnside about if the teamâs mindset has changed at all during their run of good form, the quality of new coach Dave Hackstol and what impact playing in the World Cup of Hockey had on him.

    about 25 days ago

  9. Ranking the NHL's eight top-pairing rookies Insider

    It's unusual for a rookie to play on his team's top defensive pairing, but there are eight of them this season. Here's a ranking of all eight, based on their current and future production.

    about 32 days ago | Rob Vollman

  10. Flyers looking confident during streak

    The Philadelphia Flyers have extended their winning streak to 10 games because of strong goaltending, clutch performances by Brayden Schenn and supreme confidence. Plus, Backes-Kessel fizzles.

    about 32 days ago | Joe McDonald
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
41
GW. Simmonds18
AJ. Voracek28
+/-S. Laughton0
GAAA. Stolarz1.79

2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Washington299563
Columbus299462
Pittsburgh2611557
NY Rangers2815157
Philadelphia2218650
Carolina2115749
New Jersey1818945
NY Islanders1617840

INJURIES

PLAYERPOSDATESTATUS
M. ReadRW1/15Out
M. ReadRW1/14DTD

TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-172218650
2015-1641271496
2014-1533311884
2013-1442301094
2012-132322349

Philadelphia Flyers