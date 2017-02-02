Philadelphia Flyers

25-20-6, 5th in Metropolitan Division

Philadelphia Flyers calendar and results

Thu, Feb 2 7:00 PM ET  

Wells Fargo Center
Montreal

(30-14-7, 67pts)
Philadelphia

(25-20-6, 56pts)
@

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.716th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.125th Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

21.59th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

80.619th Overall

Flyers NEWS FEED

  1.

    Aho nets hat trick in Hurricanes' rout Watch

    19-year-old Sebastian Aho records his first career hat trick in Carolina's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.

    about 17 hours ago

  2. Grading every team at the All-Star break Insider

    How has every NHL team done this season compared to expectations? Here are our grades, plus whether they should buy or sell at the trade deadline.

    about 5 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  3. Simmonds not forsaking his past

    As he heads to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game, Philadelphia Flyers scorer Wayne Simmonds is careful to remember where he came from and who helped him get to where he is today.

    about 8 days ago | Chuck Gormley

  4. Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects Insider

    Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.

    about 13 days ago | Corey Pronman

  5. Prospect Progress Report: Metro Division Insider

    We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.

    about 15 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  6. The best values in the NHL this season Insider

    Which NHL players are producing the most compared to their cap hits? We break them down into three categories, including Sidney Crosby and others providing good return on long-term mega deals.

    about 15 days ago | Matthew Coller

  7. Hockey helped Propp heal after stroke

    Sixteen months after suffering a stroke that left him unable to speak, former Flyers forward Brian Propp -- who ranks second in franchise history in goals -- took the ice with his old teammates.

    about 15 days ago | Chuck Gormley

  8. NHL trade season preview: East Insider

    What will each Eastern Conference NHL team do ahead of the trade deadline? Here's a rundown of their cap space, assets and a game plan for each GM.

    about 27 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  9. Q&A: Chris Pronger

    Chris Pronger opens up about dealing with postconcussion depression, his career highlights, finding his role after hockey and whether he has any regrets about the way he played.

    about 30 days ago | Paul Grant | ESPN.com

  10. How dangerous are the Flyers? Insider

    After a short playoff stint last season, the Flyers appear to be headed back this spring. After a deeper look at the numbers, it appears they'll be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.

    about 36 days ago | Matthew Coller
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
45
GW. Simmonds21
AJ. Voracek31
+/-S. Laughton0
GAAA. Stolarz1.79

More Team Stats »

2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Washington3311672
Columbus3312470
Pittsburgh3113567
NY Rangers3118163
Philadelphia2520656
NY Islanders2217953
Carolina2220751
New Jersey2121951

Complete standings »

INJURIES

PLAYERPOSDATESTATUS
M. Del ZottoD 1/31DTD
M. Del ZottoD 1/30DTD
M. Del ZottoD 1/26DTD
M. Del ZottoD 1/25DTD

Complete Injury Report »

TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-172520656
2015-1641271496
2014-1533311884
2013-1442301094
2012-132322349

Philadelphia Flyers