Wed Jan 25

Final
Philadelphia

(24-19-6, 54pts)
New York

(31-17-1, 63pts)
@
123T
PHI0022
NYR0000

Recap »Box Score »

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.714th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.126th Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

21.69th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

80.718th Overall

Flyers NEWS FEED

  1.

    Flyers blank Rangers with two third-period goals Watch

    Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek score less than three minutes apart in the third period to help the Flyers blank the Rangers 2-0.

    about 8 hours ago

  2. Simmonds not forsaking his past

    As he heads to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game, Philadelphia Flyers scorer Wayne Simmonds is careful to remember where he came from and who helped him get to where he is today.

    about 1 day ago | Chuck Gormley

  3. Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects Insider

    Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.

    about 7 days ago | Corey Pronman

  4. Prospect Progress Report: Metro Division Insider

    We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.

    about 8 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  5. The best values in the NHL this season Insider

    Which NHL players are producing the most compared to their cap hits? We break them down into three categories, including Sidney Crosby and others providing good return on long-term mega deals.

    about 8 days ago | Matthew Coller

  6. Hockey helped Propp heal after stroke

    Sixteen months after suffering a stroke that left him unable to speak, former Flyers forward Brian Propp -- who ranks second in franchise history in goals -- took the ice with his old teammates.

    about 9 days ago | Chuck Gormley

  7. NHL trade season preview: East Insider

    What will each Eastern Conference NHL team do ahead of the trade deadline? Here's a rundown of their cap space, assets and a game plan for each GM.

    about 20 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  8. Q&A: Chris Pronger

    Chris Pronger opens up about dealing with postconcussion depression, his career highlights, finding his role after hockey and whether he has any regrets about the way he played.

    about 24 days ago | Paul Grant | ESPN.com

  9. How dangerous are the Flyers? Insider

    After a short playoff stint last season, the Flyers appear to be headed back this spring. After a deeper look at the numbers, it appears they'll be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.

    about 29 days ago | Matthew Coller

  10. Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant

    Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.

    about 33 days ago | Associated Press
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
44
GW. Simmonds20
AJ. Voracek30
+/-S. Laughton0
GAAA. Stolarz1.79

2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Washington3210670
Columbus3211468
Pittsburgh3012565
NY Rangers3117163
Philadelphia2419654
NY Islanders2017949
Carolina2119749
New Jersey2020949

INJURIES

PLAYERPOSDATESTATUS
M. Del ZottoD 1/25DTD
M. NeuvirthG 1/21DTD

TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-172419654
2015-1641271496
2014-1533311884
2013-1442301094
2012-132322349

Philadelphia Flyers