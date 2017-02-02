Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers calendar and results
TueJan 31
Thu, Feb 2 7:00 PM ET
Sat Feb 4
2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
-
Aho nets hat trick in Hurricanes' rout
19-year-old Sebastian Aho records his first career hat trick in Carolina's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.about 17 hours ago
-
Grading every team at the All-Star break
How has every NHL team done this season compared to expectations? Here are our grades, plus whether they should buy or sell at the trade deadline.about 5 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
Simmonds not forsaking his past
As he heads to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game, Philadelphia Flyers scorer Wayne Simmonds is careful to remember where he came from and who helped him get to where he is today.about 8 days ago | Chuck Gormley
-
Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects
Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.about 13 days ago | Corey Pronman
-
Prospect Progress Report: Metro Division
We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.about 15 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
The best values in the NHL this season
Which NHL players are producing the most compared to their cap hits? We break them down into three categories, including Sidney Crosby and others providing good return on long-term mega deals.about 15 days ago | Matthew Coller
-
Hockey helped Propp heal after stroke
Sixteen months after suffering a stroke that left him unable to speak, former Flyers forward Brian Propp -- who ranks second in franchise history in goals -- took the ice with his old teammates.about 15 days ago | Chuck Gormley
-
NHL trade season preview: East
What will each Eastern Conference NHL team do ahead of the trade deadline? Here's a rundown of their cap space, assets and a game plan for each GM.about 27 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
-
Q&A: Chris Pronger
Chris Pronger opens up about dealing with postconcussion depression, his career highlights, finding his role after hockey and whether he has any regrets about the way he played.about 30 days ago | Paul Grant | ESPN.com
-
How dangerous are the Flyers?
After a short playoff stint last season, the Flyers appear to be headed back this spring. After a deeper look at the numbers, it appears they'll be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.about 36 days ago | Matthew Coller
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Jakub Voracek
- Right Wing
- #93
|G
|W. Simmonds
|21
|A
|J. Voracek
|31
|+/-
|S. Laughton
|0
|GAA
|A. Stolarz
|1.79
2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS
|TEAM
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|Washington
|33
|11
|6
|72
|Columbus
|33
|12
|4
|70
|Pittsburgh
|31
|13
|5
|67
|NY Rangers
|31
|18
|1
|63
|Philadelphia
|25
|20
|6
|56
|NY Islanders
|22
|17
|9
|53
|Carolina
|22
|20
|7
|51
|New Jersey
|21
|21
|9
|51
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|M. Del Zotto
|D
|1/31
|DTD
|M. Del Zotto
|D
|1/30
|DTD
|M. Del Zotto
|D
|1/26
|DTD
|M. Del Zotto
|D
|1/25
|DTD
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|25
|20
|6
|56
|2015-16
|41
|27
|14
|96
|2014-15
|33
|31
|18
|84
|2013-14
|42
|30
|10
|94
|2012-13
|23
|22
|3
|49
