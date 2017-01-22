Philadelphia Flyers

22-19-6, 5th in Metropolitan Division

Philadelphia Flyers calendar and results

Sat Jan 21

Final
New Jersey

(20-19-9, 49pts)
Philadelphia

(22-19-6, 50pts)
@
123T
NJ1214
PHI1001

Recap »Box Score »

Complete schedule »

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.812th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.128th Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

22.66th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

80.419th Overall

    
Flyers NEWS FEED

  1. Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects Insider

    Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.

    about 3 days ago | Corey Pronman

  2. Prospect Progress Report: Metro Division Insider

    We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.

    about 4 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  3. The best values in the NHL this season Insider

    Which NHL players are producing the most compared to their cap hits? We break them down into three categories, including Sidney Crosby and others providing good return on long-term mega deals.

    about 4 days ago | Matthew Coller

  4. Hockey helped Propp heal after stroke

    Sixteen months after suffering a stroke that left him unable to speak, former Flyers forward Brian Propp -- who ranks second in franchise history in goals -- took the ice with his old teammates.

    about 5 days ago | Chuck Gormley

  5. NHL trade season preview: East Insider

    What will each Eastern Conference NHL team do ahead of the trade deadline? Here's a rundown of their cap space, assets and a game plan for each GM.

    about 16 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  6. Q&A: Chris Pronger

    Chris Pronger opens up about dealing with postconcussion depression, his career highlights, finding his role after hockey and whether he has any regrets about the way he played.

    about 20 days ago | Paul Grant | ESPN.com

  7. How dangerous are the Flyers? Insider

    After a short playoff stint last season, the Flyers appear to be headed back this spring. After a deeper look at the numbers, it appears they'll be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.

    about 25 days ago | Matthew Coller

  8. Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant

    Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.

    about 28 days ago | Associated Press

  9. Wake-up call for Burakovsky

    Andre Burakovsky returned after being a healthy scratch and scored a goal-scorer's goal. Is this a sign of things to come for the Washington Capitals? Plus, Steve "Stonewall" Mason is back.

    about 31 days ago | Joe McDonald

  10. Gostisbehere on the team's recent hot streak Listen

    Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere chats with Scott Burnside about if the teamâs mindset has changed at all during their run of good form, the quality of new coach Dave Hackstol and what impact playing in the World Cup of Hockey had on him.

    about 31 days ago
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
41
GW. Simmonds18
AJ. Voracek28
+/-S. Laughton0
GAAA. Stolarz1.79

More Team Stats »

2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Washington309666
Columbus3110466
Pittsburgh2911563
NY Rangers2916159
Philadelphia2219650
Carolina2118749
New Jersey2019949
NY Islanders1917846

Complete standings »

INJURIES

PLAYERPOSDATESTATUS
M. ReadRW1/15Out
M. ReadRW1/14DTD

Complete Injury Report »

TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-172219650
2015-1641271496
2014-1533311884
2013-1442301094
2012-132322349

Philadelphia Flyers