Philadelphia Flyers

21-15-6, 5th in Metropolitan Division

Philadelphia Flyers calendar and results

Tue, Jan 10 7:00 PM ET  

KeyBank Center
Philadelphia

(21-15-6, 48pts)
Buffalo

(15-15-9, 39pts)
@

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.87th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.024th Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

21.59th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

81.716th Overall

Flyers NEWS FEED

  1.

    Foligno wins it for Blue Jackets in OT Watch

    After Philadelphia's Brayden Schenn ties the game with 16.5 seconds remaining in the third period, Columbus' Nick Foligno scores on a wrist shot in overtime to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 win.

    about 19 hours ago

  2. NHL trade season preview: East Insider

    What will each Eastern Conference NHL team do ahead of the trade deadline? Here's a rundown of their cap space, assets and a game plan for each GM.

    about 4 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  3. Q&A: Chris Pronger

    Chris Pronger opens up about dealing with postconcussion depression, his career highlights, finding his role after hockey and whether he has any regrets about the way he played.

    about 7 days ago | Paul Grant | ESPN.com

  4. How dangerous are the Flyers? Insider

    After a short playoff stint last season, the Flyers appear to be headed back this spring. After a deeper look at the numbers, it appears they'll be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.

    about 13 days ago | Matthew Coller

  5. Downie critical of Cherry, Coyotes in Twitter rant

    Former NHL forward Steve Downie went on a lengthy Twitter rant Friday night, taking aim at hockey commentator Don Cherry and the Arizona Coyotes.

    about 16 days ago | Associated Press

  6. Wake-up call for Burakovsky

    Andre Burakovsky returned after being a healthy scratch and scored a goal-scorer's goal. Is this a sign of things to come for the Washington Capitals? Plus, Steve "Stonewall" Mason is back.

    about 18 days ago | Joe McDonald

  7. Gostisbehere on the team's recent hot streak Listen

    Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere chats with Scott Burnside about if the teamâs mindset has changed at all during their run of good form, the quality of new coach Dave Hackstol and what impact playing in the World Cup of Hockey had on him.

    about 19 days ago

  8. Ranking the NHL's eight top-pairing rookies Insider

    It's unusual for a rookie to play on his team's top defensive pairing, but there are eight of them this season. Here's a ranking of all eight, based on their current and future production.

    about 25 days ago | Rob Vollman

  9. Flyers looking confident during streak

    The Philadelphia Flyers have extended their winning streak to 10 games because of strong goaltending, clutch performances by Brayden Schenn and supreme confidence. Plus, Backes-Kessel fizzles.

    about 25 days ago | Joe McDonald

  10. 3 stars of the week: Jacub Voracek, Antti Raanta, Sam Gagner

    Jakub Voracek had six assists and nine points in four games to help the Philadelphia Flyers extend their winning streak to nine straight games.

    about 28 days ago | ESPN.com
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
39
GW. Simmonds17
AJ. Voracek26
+/-M. Raffl2
GAAA. Stolarz1.79

More Team Stats »

2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Columbus287460
Pittsburgh268557
NY Rangers2813157
Washington259555
Philadelphia2115648
Carolina1815743
New Jersey1617840
NY Islanders1515838

Complete standings »

INJURIES

PLAYERPOSDATESTATUS
M. StreitD 1/04DL

Complete Injury Report »

TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-172115648
2015-1641271496
2014-1533311884
2013-1442301094
2012-132322349

