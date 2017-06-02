Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers calendar and results
2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS
GOALS PER GAME
GOALS AGAINST
POWER PLAY PCT
PENALTY KILL PCT
Calgary does NYC: Flames practice in Central Park
Among all the joggers, dog walkers, bird watchers and families feeding the ducks in Central Park this weekend, Kris Versteeg and his out-of-town pals came for a picnic.about 22 hours ago | Associated Press
Carter's OT goal the lone tally in Kings' win
Anze Kopitar displays his strength as he drives to the net and finds Jeff Carter in front for the easy goal in the Kings' 1-0 overtime victory over the Flyers.about 1 day ago
Sorry: Pronger fines himself $5 for Bieber hit
Chris Pronger, who works for the NHL's Department of Player Safety, joked that he fined himself $5 during a one-man hearing for the All-Star smackdown he delivered on Justin Bieber.about 2 days ago | Associated Press
Flames to hold outdoor practice in Central Park
The Calgary Flames will hold Saturday's practice outdoors at Lasker Rink in Central Park ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Rangers.about 2 days ago | Associated Press
Grading every team at the All-Star break
How has every NHL team done this season compared to expectations? Here are our grades, plus whether they should buy or sell at the trade deadline.about 9 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
Simmonds not forsaking his past
As he heads to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game, Philadelphia Flyers scorer Wayne Simmonds is careful to remember where he came from and who helped him get to where he is today.about 12 days ago | Chuck Gormley
Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects
Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.about 18 days ago | Corey Pronman
Prospect Progress Report: Metro Division
We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.about 19 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
The best values in the NHL this season
Which NHL players are producing the most compared to their cap hits? We break them down into three categories, including Sidney Crosby and others providing good return on long-term mega deals.about 19 days ago | Matthew Coller
Hockey helped Propp heal after stroke
Sixteen months after suffering a stroke that left him unable to speak, former Flyers forward Brian Propp -- who ranks second in franchise history in goals -- took the ice with his old teammates.about 20 days ago | Chuck Gormley
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS
Points
- Jakub Voracek
- Right Wing
- #93
|G
|W. Simmonds
|21
|A
|J. Voracek
|31
|+/-
|M. Read
|0
|GAA
|A. Stolarz
|1.79
2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS
|TEAM
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|Washington
|36
|11
|6
|78
|Columbus
|33
|13
|5
|71
|Pittsburgh
|33
|13
|5
|71
|NY Rangers
|33
|18
|1
|67
|Philadelphia
|26
|20
|7
|59
|Carolina
|24
|20
|7
|55
|NY Islanders
|22
|18
|10
|54
|New Jersey
|22
|21
|10
|54
INJURIES
|PLAYER
|POS
|DATE
|STATUS
|M. Del Zotto
|D
|2/02
|DTD
|B. Schenn
|C
|2/01
|DTD
|M. Del Zotto
|D
|1/31
|DTD
|M. Del Zotto
|D
|1/30
|DTD
TEAM HISTORY
|YEAR
|W
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|2016-17
|26
|20
|7
|59
|2015-16
|41
|27
|14
|96
|2014-15
|33
|31
|18
|84
|2013-14
|42
|30
|10
|94
|2012-13
|23
|22
|3
|49
