Philadelphia Flyers

26-20-6, 5th in Metropolitan Division

Philadelphia Flyers calendar and results

Sat, Feb 4 1:00 PM ET  

Wells Fargo Center
Los Angeles

(26-21-4, 56pts)
Philadelphia

(26-20-6, 58pts)
@

2016-17 OVERALL NHL RANKINGS

GOALS PER GAME

2.717th Overall

GOALS AGAINST

3.025th Overall

POWER PLAY PCT

21.79th Overall

PENALTY KILL PCT

80.719th Overall

Flyers NEWS FEED

  1. Sorry: Pronger fines himself $5 for Bieber hit

    Chris Pronger, who works for the NHL's Department of Player Safety, joked that he fined himself $5 during a one-man hearing for the All-Star smackdown he delivered on Justin Bieber.

    about 21 hours ago | Associated Press

  2. Flyers stay hot with win over Canadiens Watch

    Claude Giroux ties the game on the power play in the second period while Matt Read gives the Flyers the lead in the third period of an eventual 3-1 victory over the Canadiens, Philadelphia's fourth win in five games.

    about 22 hours ago

  3. Flames to hold outdoor practice in Central Park

    The Calgary Flames will hold Saturday's practice outdoors at Lasker Rink in Central Park ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Rangers.

    about 1 day ago | Associated Press

  4. Grading every team at the All-Star break Insider

    How has every NHL team done this season compared to expectations? Here are our grades, plus whether they should buy or sell at the trade deadline.

    about 7 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  5. Simmonds not forsaking his past

    As he heads to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game, Philadelphia Flyers scorer Wayne Simmonds is careful to remember where he came from and who helped him get to where he is today.

    about 10 days ago | Chuck Gormley

  6. Ranking the top 50 NHL prospects Insider

    Looking ahead to the future? Here are the best drafted players currently outside the NHL, led by Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.

    about 16 days ago | Corey Pronman

  7. Prospect Progress Report: Metro Division Insider

    We check in with scouts and executives on every team's prospects, including those closest to the NHL and those who've made the most progress.

    about 17 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider

  8. The best values in the NHL this season Insider

    Which NHL players are producing the most compared to their cap hits? We break them down into three categories, including Sidney Crosby and others providing good return on long-term mega deals.

    about 17 days ago | Matthew Coller

  9. Hockey helped Propp heal after stroke

    Sixteen months after suffering a stroke that left him unable to speak, former Flyers forward Brian Propp -- who ranks second in franchise history in goals -- took the ice with his old teammates.

    about 18 days ago | Chuck Gormley

  10. NHL trade season preview: East Insider

    What will each Eastern Conference NHL team do ahead of the trade deadline? Here's a rundown of their cap space, assets and a game plan for each GM.

    about 29 days ago | Craig Custance | ESPN Insider
2016-17 REGULAR SEASON TEAM LEADERS

Points
45
GW. Simmonds21
AJ. Voracek31
+/-M. Read0
GAAA. Stolarz1.79

2016-17 Metropolitan Division STANDINGS

TEAMWLOTLPTS
Washington3411674
Columbus3312571
Pittsburgh3213569
NY Rangers3218165
Philadelphia2620658
NY Islanders2218953
Carolina2320753
New Jersey2121951

INJURIES

PLAYERPOSDATESTATUS
M. Del ZottoD 2/02DTD
B. SchennC 2/01DTD
M. Del ZottoD 1/31DTD
M. Del ZottoD 1/30DTD

TEAM HISTORY

YEARWLOTLPTS
2016-172620658
2015-1641271496
2014-1533311884
2013-1442301094
2012-132322349

Philadelphia Flyers