Valentine Holmes says he would be suited to a number of roles in the NFL should a team come knocking for the ex-NRL star's signature.

The former Cronulla fullback, who last November announced he would be leaving rugby league to pursue a chance to make an NFL roster, donned pads for the first time on Friday (AEDT) and said later his flexibility would be an asset on an NFL roster.

"They're training us at a few positions at the moment: in running back, as a receiver in the slot and on special teams as a returner," Holmes said following a training session at the IMG Academy in Florida.

"I've been learning all those positions and I'm really enjoying it, it's opened up more doors for me and if a team wants me for special teams I'll know what to do, or if they want me as a slot receiver I'll know what to do there.

"It's been a challenge learning all the different positions, and I'm just want to try to nail all of them down so I can give myself the best chance at going to an NFL team."

While adjusting to the different speed of the game was one of the major differences in training for the NFL, the 23-year-old said the biggest challenge he'd faced wasn't actually one on the gridiron; the intricacies of the playbook instead proving the toughest assignment he'd faced so far.

"Knuckling down on [the playbook] and learning that, all the formations and the plays, as well as running new routes and catching ball the differently from how we do it back home," Holmes said.

"We don't do as much long-distance running here, it's more explosive and short-distance and catching a ball that's coming at you at 100 miles per hour. It's a little bit different from the preseason back home.

"I'm really enjoying the change and learning new skills."

And even though he's technically following in the footsteps of NRL-to-NFL trailblazer Jarryd Hayne, Holmes said his decision to leave league for the bright lights of the NFL was not based on Hayne's success, even though it was "awesome" to see a countryman do well.

"It's definitely amazing, what he had done, to play the amount of games he did and to give it a crack... it was something he wanted to do for a while and to go to a team and actually pull on that jersey like he did, I thought it was awesome," Holmes said.

"But I didn't really base [my decision] on why he did it, it was my own sort of thing and I wanted to do it for myself."

Holmes is working out in the States as part of the NFL's 2019 International Player Pathway Program.