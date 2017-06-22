A jersey believed to have been worn by Michael Jordan at the 1984 Olympics was sold Thursday for $273,904, a record price paid for a basketball jersey.

The jersey was auctioned off by Grey Flannel Auctions, whose officials said it matched all the markings compared with photos of the uniform.

It is not known who supplied the uniform, nor who purchased it.

The previous record for a basketball jersey was $190,414 in 2011 for an ABA Virginia Squires jersey worn by Dr. J.

Last week, Jordan's shoes from the gold-medal game of the 1984 Olympics sold for $190,373, which set a record for the most ever paid for a pair of athletic shoes.