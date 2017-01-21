ST. MORITZ, Switzerland -- Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States piloted partner Briauna Jones to victory by just 0.01 second over Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz, the World Cup leaders, in the women's World Cup bobsled event Saturday.

In the men's race, world junior champion Johannes Lochner of Germany raced to his first World Cup victory in the two-man event.

Meyers Taylor topped 87 mph on the second run to claim the victory, and third place went to American teammates Jamie Greubel Poser and Lauren Gibbs, who trailed by 0.15.

Greubel Poser is second overall and Meyers Taylor is fourth with three races left.

Lochner and partner Christian Rasp held their first-run lead to finish 0.28 seconds ahead of fellow Germans Francesco Friedrich and Martin Grothkopp.

U.S. pilot Steven Holcomb was the fastest in the second run on the Olympia track with partner Carlo Valdes, helping him rise from seventh place to secure third, 0.67 back.

Won Yunjong of South Korea retained his overall standings lead despite finishing ninth on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.