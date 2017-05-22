        <
        >

          Cross-country skier Therese Johaug has court date in June

          8:42 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Cross-country skier Therese Johaug has a court date in June for a doping case that could force her to miss the 2018 Olympics.

          The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it will hear the International Ski Federation's appeal to extend Johaug's 13-month ban on June 6. The ban is due to expire in November.

          CAS typically gives verdicts within several weeks.

          Johaug, a former Olympic and world champion from Norway, could not defend her overall World Cup title last season after testing positive for clostebol.

          A Norwegian Olympic tribunal judged she was not at significant fault. It accepted that she used a team-approved lotion to treat her sunburned lips during training.

          However, FIS argued that a 13-month ban is "on the low end of the range of reasonable sanctions."

