MADRID -- Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana plans to ride in this year's Giro d'Italia as preparation for the Tour de France.

Quintana's Movistar team has detailed his schedule for the 2017 season, with a return to Italy's three-week tour for the first time since 2014.

He won his only previous start at the Giro three years ago; he then skipped the Tour de France in July.

In other seasons, Quintana has made the Tour his main focus, and finished runner-up in 2013 and '15, plus third last year. Chris Froome won each time.

Quintana's commitment to the season's first two grand tours could mean he won't defend his Spanish Vuelta title in September.