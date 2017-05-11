        <
          Defending champion Megan Guarnier wins Tour of California opener

          8:20 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Defending champion Megan Guarnier won the opening stage of the women's Tour of California, pulling away from a reduced bunch on the final uphill climb to the finish.

          Boels-Dolmans teammate Anna van der Breggen was second and Astana's Arlenis Sierra was third.

          Guarnier took advantage of a lead-out from teammates Amy Pieters and Karol-Ann Canuel that delivered her in position at the base of the final climb. The win capped a comeback of sorts after a concussion sustained in her second race of the season sidelined Guarnier for six weeks.

          The three-time U.S. champion will take a 4-second lead into the second of four stages Friday, which takes riders on a 67-mile loop in the Lake Tahoe area. The men's race begins Sunday.

