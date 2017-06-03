COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- USA Cycling has expanded BMX director Jamie Staff's role to include overseeing its sprint program on the track, where American teams have struggled at the Olympics and other major competitions.

Staff helped Connor Fields win gold and Alise Post take silver in BMX at the Rio Games. That strong showing came after the American team was shut out of medals at the 2012 London Olympics.

Staff comes from a track background. He was world champion in the keirin in 2004, and he helped the British squad win gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the team sprint.

USA Cycling chief executive Derek Bouchard-Hall said the shakeup is part of "significant changes to our elite athletic programs," and that "a new area of focus for us is track cycling."