TORONTO -- World bronze medalist Gabrielle Daleman will be sidelined for two weeks after having surgery to remove an abdominal cyst.

Daleman, 19, was forced to miss the last two stops on the Stars on Ice tour, in Vancouver and Victoria, and returned home to undergo surgery on Saturday in Toronto.

According to Skate Canada, Daleman suffered a ruptured cyst in March, and doctors noticed a second cyst at that time.

Daleman won bronze at the world championships in Helsinki. Fellow Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond took silver behind Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva.