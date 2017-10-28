REGINA, Saskatchewan -- Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond won the women's singles title Saturday at Skate Canada.

The 21-year-old world silver medalist scored 212.91 points despite stumbling out of a triple toe loop and then falling on a double axel.

Russia's Maria Sotskova earned 192.52 points for second, while American Ashley Wagner, who was seventh after the short program, climbed up to third with 183.94.

The men's event, pairs and ice dance were to follow Saturday.

Skate Canada is the second event of the Grand Prix series, the major tuneup for the Pyeongchang Olympics.