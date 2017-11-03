OTTAWA, Ontario -- Canadian star Patrick Chan has withdrawn from the NHK Trophy figure skating event next week in Japan to focus on the national championships and Pyeongchang Olympics.

The three-time world champion announced the decision Friday, a week after struggling to a fourth-place finish at Skate Canada. In his long program, Chan fell on his opening quad jump. He downgraded four jumps, touched a hand down on two and scored only 245.70 points.

"It's important to realize that I've never had a skate like that in a big event," Chan said following the event. "I think it's part of the process and having ownership of your career, and [to be] successful you've got to have days like this.

"Yeah, it sucks, but I've had the great highs, too."

The NHK Trophy is the fourth stop on the Grand Prix circuit.