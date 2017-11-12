OSAKA, Japan -- Three-time and reigning world champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the ice dance event at the NHK Trophy to secure a place in the International Skating Union's Grand Prix Final.

The Canadian combination of Virtue and Moir, who were first after the short program, finished with an overall total of 198.64 points to claim their second title of the season.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States were second with 188.35 points, with Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy placing third with 186.56.

Moir and Virtue, who won their seventh Skate Canada title last month with a record score, booked their place at the Dec. 7-10 Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, Japan.

The NHK Trophy is the fourth event in the ISU's Grand Prix series. The next competition is the Nov. 17-19 Grand Prix of France.