NEW YORK -- Olympic champion gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are vaulting into a new arena: the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The two stars -- who combined for eight medals at the 2016 Olympics -- posed at several spots in the Houston area, not far from Biles' hometown of Spring, Texas, for photographer James Macari.

Biles, 19, who captured the Olympic all-around title as well as gold medals in the team, vault and floor exercise competitions, does a handstand in one promo shot provided by the magazine.

Raisman, who has been an advocate for promoting a positive and healthy body image for young women, won six medals combined between the 2012 and 2016 Games, including a silver on floor exercise in Rio.

Raisman, 22, showcased one of the promotional photos on her Twitter page, writing: "Love how [Sports Illustrated] celebrates all women for being strong and beautiful."