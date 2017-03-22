A Michigan State Title IX investigator has found that Dr. Larry Nassar sexually assaulted a then-15-year-old girl during several appointments on the university campus in 2000, according to documents obtained by the Lansing State Journal.

The finding is the first against Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State team doctor who has been accused of sexual assault by more than 80 women and girls.

He is facing more than two dozen sex crime charges and additional charges of possession of child pornography. Also, 69 women have filed suit against him and related parties in federal courts, while more have filed suit in state courts.

Michigan State has five more ongoing Title IX investigations into the doctor, a university spokesman told the State Journal. A previous Title IX investigation in 2014 had cleared Nassar.

The Title IX finding reported Tuesday originated with a complaint filed by Rachael Denhollander, who was a club-level gymnast in 2000. She filed a complaint Aug. 29 to the Michigan State University Police, and has filed a civil suit against Nassar and the school, as well as spoken publicly about her allegations.

"I think I will always regret that it had to be done this way, but there was something more important than what I wanted," she told the State Journal in regard to her public battle. "And what was more important was that he was stopped, that the culture of abuse was challenged, and the women who were living in silence could come forward."

The Title IX investigator, Lin-Chi Wang, found Nassar's "denial to be unpersuasive where there is corroborating evidence to support Claimant Denhollander's allegations," according to the documents obtained by the State Journal.

A day after receiving Denhollander's criminal complaint, Michigan State suspended Nassar from treating patients at the school's sports medicine facility. He was fired by the school Sept. 20.

Nassar has denied any wrongdoing.

