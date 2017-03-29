        <
          Judge bars alleged victims of Dr. Larry Nassar from speaking publicly

          5:35 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LANSING, Mich. -- A Michigan judge is forbidding public comments from lawyers and witnesses in a sexual assault case against a sports doctor.

          Lansing-area Judge Rosemarie Aquilina on Wednesday turned down a request from Larry Nassar's defense team to put restrictions on all of the dozens of women -- or their attorneys -- who are suing the Michigan State University doctor. But they could be subject to the gag order if they're listed as witnesses.

          The restrictions apply to a criminal case in Aquilina's court, the alleged sexual assault of a girl by Nassar. The judge says Nassar deserves a fair trial. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has called Nassar a "monster."

          Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State and at USA Gymnastics. The alleged victims say they were molested by him during treatments. Nassar denies it.

