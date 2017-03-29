LANSING, Mich. -- A Michigan judge is forbidding public comments from lawyers and witnesses in a sexual assault case against a sports doctor.

Lansing-area Judge Rosemarie Aquilina on Wednesday turned down a request from Larry Nassar's defense team to put restrictions on all of the dozens of women -- or their attorneys -- who are suing the Michigan State University doctor. But they could be subject to the gag order if they're listed as witnesses.

The restrictions apply to a criminal case in Aquilina's court, the alleged sexual assault of a girl by Nassar. The judge says Nassar deserves a fair trial. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has called Nassar a "monster."

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State and at USA Gymnastics. The alleged victims say they were molested by him during treatments. Nassar denies it.