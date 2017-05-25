Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is calling out an airport security worker who she says questioned whether she had enough muscles to be a gymnast.

Raisman posted on Twitter on Wednesday that after a female Transportation Security Administration worker said she recognized Raisman by her biceps, a male employee said, "I don't see any muscles." Raisman called the encounter "rude & uncomfortable."

Raisman, who turned 23 on Thursday, said she works "very hard to be healthy & fit." She said that if a man can't compliment a girl's muscles, he's sexist.

Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"

Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me

How rude & uncomfortable — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

If u are a man who can't compliment a girls 💪🏻 you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look "strong enough" to him? Not cool. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

Raisman didn't say where or when the airport exchange took place.

The TSA issued a statement Thursday saying that it conducts screenings at security checkpoints for travelers departing from U.S. or U.S territory airports, and that it appears Raisman was traveling from a foreign airport.

It says it has reached out to her via Twitter for more details and that if the situation took place at one of its checkpoints, it will "look into this further."