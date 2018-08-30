LANSING, Mich. -- A former Michigan State University women's gymnastics coach who is charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal has appeared in court.

Editor's Picks Ex-MSU gymnastics coach charged with lying The Michigan attorney general's office has charged former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages with two counts of lying to a peace officer.

Kathie Klages appeared by video Thursday from a police lockup in Lansing, Michigan. A judge ordered her to post $500 to be released. She had turned herself in to Lansing police on Thursday.

Klages is accused of denying that gymnasts had ever complained of assaults by Nassar. Authorities say two teens complained to her back in 1997. Defense attorney Mary Chartier says Klages will fight the charges.

Nassar was the doctor for Michigan State's women's gymnastics team. He also treated other gymnasts in the Lansing area and Olympians at USA Gymnastics. He has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography crimes.