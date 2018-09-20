Longtime UCLA women's gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field is making her 29th season her last.

Kondos Field says she is retiring next spring to explore other pursuits. Her decision ends a remarkable run in which she's led the Bruins to seven national titles, including a narrow victory over Oklahoma at the NCAA Championships last spring.

Kondos Field, 59, had no formal background in gymnastics before joining the coaching staff in 1983. She was elevated to head coach in 1991 and after an adjustment period developed a reputation as a coach who placed as much emphasis on the development of her student athletes off the competition floor as she did on it.

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero calls Kondos Field "not only a tremendous mentor in the gym, but in life."