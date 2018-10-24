        <
        >

          Michigan assistant gymnastics coach quits after indecent conduct charge

          12:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- An assistant women's gymnastics coach at Michigan has resigned, days after police said they found him engaged in sexual activity with a student in a car.

          Scott Vetere is one of the most decorated gymnasts in Michigan history. He and the 18-year-old woman were cited for indecent conduct in public for the alleged incident on Oct. 8 in Ann Arbor. The university says Vetere resigned a week later.

          Athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda says employees are barred from having romantic relationships with students.

          Vetere, 39, couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday. He was a member of Michigan's 1999 national championship team and was a 10-time NCAA All-American. In 2000, Vetere shared the U-M Male Athlete of the Year award.

