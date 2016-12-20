SARNIA, Ontario -- Captain Marie-Philip Poulin and her Canadian teammates sent a message to the United States.

Poulin scored 42 seconds into overtime and Canada rallied for a 3-2 win over the U.S. on Monday night to sweep a two-game exhibition series.

"It's always a big rivalry every time we play them; we know it can go either way and it's always very emotional, passionate out there," Poulin said. "It means so much to get that win, especially in Canada."

Poulin scored on a partial breakaway, carrying the puck up the right side of the ice before cutting to the slot and firing the puck on the net.

That came after her teammate Jennifer Wakefield blasted a one-timer from the hashmarks to tie it with 24 seconds left in the third period.

"It was a drawn-up play and they executed what we had drawn up perfectly," coach Laura Schuler said. "Jenny has one of the hardest shots on our team. She just put everything she had into it and fired it past the goalie.

"Kudos to our kids for being able to execute that. That's something they had never even practiced before."

Canada's Rebecca Johnston had scored early in the first.

Shannon Szabados made 23 saves for Canada.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Hilary Knight gave the United States a 2-1 lead by the second intermission. Nicole Hensley stopped 17 shots.

The game was the second of two exhibitions between Canada and the U.S., designed to help both teams tune up ahead of the world championships in Plymouth, Michigan, from March 31 to April 7. Canada beat the U.S. 5-3 on Saturday in Plymouth.