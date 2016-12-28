MONTREAL -- Kasper Krog made 34 saves and Denmark held on to upset Finland 3-2 on Tuesday in preliminary-round play at the world junior hockey championship.

William Boysen and David Madsen scored to make it 2-0 for Denmark (1-1-0) after 20 minutes at Bell Centre, and Joachim Blichfeld added another in the second period for a three-goal lead heading into the third.

Finland (0-2-0) tried for a comeback in the third behind goals from Urho Vaakanainen and Kasper Bjorkqvist, but the defending champions couldn't get the equalizer.

Denmark, which opened its tournament with a 6-1 loss to Sweden on Monday, scored three times despite only producing 10 shots on net.

Veini Vehvilainen started in goal for Finland but was benched to start the second. Karolus Kaarlehto took the loss after stopping six of seven shots in relief.