Hockey stars pushing for options outside Olympic window

There's no easy answer when it comes to being an elite female hockey player after college.

Forward Kendall Coyne works a part-time job for the Chicago Blackhawks, lives in Denver and crashes at a friend's apartment when she flies back to the Midwest on weekends to play with the Minnesota Whitecaps, a women's independent league team. Two of her U.S. national team teammates, nine-year veterans Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, work as strength and conditioning coaches at their alma mater in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and play in an accomplished local men's league to stay sharp between making 10-hour round-trips to play for the Whitecaps.

Ashley Johnston works as a mechanical engineer in Albany and travels to Newark for practices and games with the New York Riveters, one of four franchises in the 2-year-old National Women's Hockey League, the first to pay female players a nominal salary. Not too far north of the U.S. border, Canadian star Caroline Ouellette, one of the most decorated women's hockey players in history, plays for Montreal of the Canadian Women's Hockey League, in a suburban arena that's named after her. But like the Lamoureaux twins, she does not receive a salary.

"The ultimate goal is to create one pro league for our sport, not two," Ouellette says. "The best way to do that is to keep pushing our level of play."

The resourcefulness and determination that Olympians need to keep their careers alive between big events isn't unique to women's hockey players. But the challenges seem perennially bigger for female athletes, even in a high-visibility sport like hockey.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will mark the 20th anniversary of women's hockey's inclusion in the Games. The heated games between the U.S. and Canada have been must-see events since women's hockey debuted at the Nagano Olympics in 1998. Each year, their showdowns have continued to check all the boxes on any wish list of what it takes for a sport to find bigger success.

The skill and speed of the players is better than ever, and the U.S.-Canada outcomes are always in doubt. The Canadians have won four of five Olympic gold medals; the U.S. won the inaugural gold in a come-from-behind thriller and seven of the past nine world championships.

Canada just defeated the U.S. in both games of a home-and-home series earlier this month in Plymouth, Michigan, and Sarnia, Ontario. But the U.S. beat the Canadians two months earlier in the Four Nations Cup championship game.

Most games are now broadcast or streamed live online by sports networks such as NBC, ESPN or NESN. Former NHL players also have begun to migrate into the coaching ranks. Former winger Kevin Dineen took over the Canadian women's national team just two months before the 2014 Sochi Olympics and won gold, and retired defenseman Ken Klee is a candidate to be the U.S. team's head coach for the world championships that will be held March 31 through April 7 in Plymouth, as well as for the 2018 Winter Games.

Again and again, the fans that do watch the women's national teams' games -- especially those who attend in person -- come away raving.

"Yeah, I feel that we're often a revelation to people," Ouellette says. "We hear that all the time -- 'I can't believe how hard you guys play and how good you guys are.' Sometimes it's a bit frustrating, but that's why we have to keep up the fight. We thought after we won [at the Torino Olympics] in 2006 we didn't think we had to convince people to give us a shot. But some things are slow to change.

"I often say we almost have to earn one fan at a time."

The surprise news in mid-November that the NWHL was instituting deep pay cuts struck the players especially hard.

U.S. national team forward Kelli Stack, one of the league's two highest-paid stars, emphasizes that no one was operating under any illusions that they were going to get rich playing in the NWHL, where the players' salaries were supposed to range from $10,000 to $25,000 this season. "But it did help people make ends meet," Stack says, adding, "It's been stressful."

Players said being completely blindsided, and confused, by the NWHL's announcement stung almost as much as the cuts themselves.

Salaries were trimmed 38 percent across the board, rather than chopped in half, only because a sponsor, Dunkin' Donuts, immediately contributed $50,000 in cash. This wasn't the first time the league has suffered some tumult or questions about its operations.

NWHL commissioner Dani Rylan said the payroll slashing was necessary to keep the league alive. The players responded (some angrily) with shock, citing how they were told average paid attendance was around 1,000 last year and the league was a "success."

Amanda Kessel, forward Hilary Knight and a few other established stars used social media to broadcast the players' list of questions and complaints about the league's lack of "transparency," specifically citing Rylan's refusal to detail how money from sponsors was spent or even name the league's investors. (One of the NWHL's biggest patrons, Joel Leonoff, told espnW's Pat Borzi even he didn't know who the other "mystery" investors were.)

Players also wanted, and received, proof that their medical coverage premiums were paid.

Rylan eventually posted a message on the NWHL website saying both sides had agreed not to comment publicly while they worked through matters. Just Friday, she and the players announced some progress: The players will now receive 100 percent of ticket revenue from each game after 500 tickets are sold. (Average attendance this year is about 650 a game, Rylan says.) While they also receive 15 percent from sales of their jerseys, the attendance bonuses are retroactive to Dec. 1.

Anya Battaglino, a defender and player representative with the Connecticut Whale, said, "I am excited that the league is taking strides forward to remain faithful to the players ... To all of our fans near and far, if you want to support the league, buy a ticket, come to a game and fall in love with our dreams."

Rylan, speaking in a phone interview Tuesday, said, "There was a ton of positive momentum generated since the announcement, and I think it has helped align the players with the league even more, and helped make our relationship even stronger as far as achieving our goals and objectives and laying them out to show where we all want to go."

The NWHL's pay-for-play model -- a first for a women's hockey league -- was hailed as a watershed moment when it was announced two years ago.

The CWHL, where Canadian stars like Ouellette and Marie-Philip Poulin play, seems to be making strides toward paying its players, too. The five-team league recently held a game at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the home of the NHL's Canadiens, that drew just under 6,000 people.

Poulin, who scored the game-winning goal in that game, says the night was "a dream come true."

"To be on the same ice, playing where I've watched the Habs play so many years, it was just a great night for women's hockey," Poulin said in a phone interview last week.

Caroline Ouellette on winning over fans outside of the Olympics: "We thought after we won [at the Torino Olympics] in 2006 we didn't think we had to convince people to give us a shot. But some things are slow to change." Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Ouellette, like many other observers, believes if the CWHL and NWHL are to survive, they must forge a deeper business partnership with the NHL, much like the WNBA and NBA have done.

So far, individual NHL teams have been enthusiastic about having the women's clubs as tenants at their practice facilities, or hosting the NWHL's all-star games. But last month, The New York Times quoted an unnamed NHL spokesman who said the league has its "doubts" about the "viability" of the women's league.

At some point, if anything is to change, the NHL might just have to take same sort of leap of faith that then-NBA commissioner David Stern did when he green-lit the WNBA, and then remained doggedly committed to it.

The NWHL's entire operating budget was rumored to be around $1.8 million this season, about the same as the CWHL. But an NWHL league spokesman insisted this week the league budget is actually about $3 million -- which still doesn't seem like that big of an ask for the NHL, where the average player salary is $2.57 million.

For now, players on both sides of the border remain upbeat things can change. And they're determined to keep playing either way.

Alex Carpenter and Kessel are among the players in the U.S. program whose fathers played in the NHL. (Kessel's brother, Phil, stars right now for the Pittsburgh Penguins.) They were excited about moving from college to a league of their own. Rylan says, "It's been an honor to provide that for them."

Other U.S. team veterans such as Stack and Knight ended brief retirements after Sochi to keep chasing their first career gold medal for a third Olympic cycle. The memory of how they lost to Canada in overtime after taking a lead into the third period of the gold-medal game still galls them.

But unlike other years when the U.S. team's roster was a bigger mix of active collegians and postcollege players, the Americans carried only three active collegians on the 24-woman roster for their December games against Canada. What that means is, without a college environment to train in or help pay for their food, lodging, travel and medical expenses, this U.S. national team has had to become even more resourceful and more determined than ever to stay in the sport.

So the players say they do what they have to. They do what they can.

But they rarely bring up the obstacles, let alone complain.

"I wouldn't call it a burden," Knight says. "It's what we love."

And on those days when working for such far-off goals feels especially lonely or tough?

"I have a picture on my phone of us getting our silver medals after that game in Sochi, and it drives me," Monique Lamoureux says.

"I think about it every single day. And I know I'm not the only one."