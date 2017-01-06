MONTREAL -- Denis Guryanov scored at 33 seconds of overtime to give Russia a 2-1 victory over Sweden on Thursday in the world junior hockey bronze-medal game.

Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin attempted to feed the puck back to Alexander Nylander, but the scoring leader couldn't control it. Guryanov, a 19-year-old Dallas Stars minor leaguer, jumped on the puck and put a backhander through goalie Felix Sandstrom's legs.

Ilya Samsonov, a 2015 first-round pick of the Washington Capitals, made 38 saves for Russia, allowing only Jonathan Dahlen's tying goal midway through the second period. Minnesota draft pick Kirill Kaprizov scored for Russia at 16 seconds of the second, the captain's tournament-leading ninth goal.

Russia won its seventh straight medal, following gold in 2011, silver in 2012, 2015 and 2016 and bronze in 2013 and 2014.

"I'm proud to keep this streak going for Russian hockey," Kaprizov said.

On Wednesday night in the semifinals, Russia fell 4-3 to the United States in a shootout, and Sweden dropped a 5-2 decision to Canada. Guryanov scored twice in regulation and twice more in the shootout.

"Our players were completely exhausted last night after losing -- physically and emotionally -- but we battled to the very end," Kaprizov said. "We knew a bronze medal is still a medal to be proud of."

Sweden finished fourth for the third straight year.

"We won the first two practice games before the tournament and the five first games in the tournament," said Dahlen, an Ottawa draft pick. "We won seven out of nine games, but we're standing here without a medal. Something was wrong. It's a huge disappointment."