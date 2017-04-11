COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Jeff Blashill of the Detroit Red Wings has been named coach of the U.S. men's hockey team that will compete in the world championships next month in a key tuneup ahead of next year's Winter Olympics.

The tournament runs May 5-21 in Germany and France.

Blashill has coached the Red Wings the past two seasons and led its AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, the previous three seasons. He was named the AHL's most outstanding coach in 2013-14.

Blashill was the goaltending coach for the 2009 U.S. national junior team at the IIHF World Junior Championship and an assistant coach for the U.S. junior select team in 2009. His international experience also includes a stint as an assistant coach for the U.S. under-18 select team in 2006.