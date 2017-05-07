COLOGNE, Germany -- The United States bounced back from its surprise opening loss at the ice hockey world championship with a 7-2 rout of Denmark on Sunday.

Left wing Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes scored a hat trick and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots as the Americans got their first win after Friday's 2-1 loss to Germany in Cologne.

Anders Lee of the New York Islanders scored twice, opening the scoring on a power play. The 18-year-old Keller got off the mark when it was four on four before Morten Madsen pulled one back for the Danes on a power play.

Denmark's Oliver Lauridsen defends Dylan Larkin of the United States in their IIHF game on Sunday. Patrik Stollarz/Getty Images

Nikolaj Ehlers was serving a 10-minute penalty when Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames scored before the end of the first period. Nichlas Hardt got one back at the start of the second but the U.S. replied with goals from Keller, Lee and Brock Nelson.

Keller capped his fine display by wrapping it up in the third quarter.

The U.S. won the last of its two titles back in 1960 but took bronze two years ago.

Earlier, defending champion Canada and Russia both continued their solid starts with resounding wins.