A French hockey player provided an inspiring moment at the World Hockey Championships on Sunday when he insisted that his teammate be the player of the game.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was named player of the game after France defeated Finland in Paris, but he insisted goaltender Florian Hardy take the award instead.
Finland outshot France 43-26 but managed only one goal against Hardy in France's 5-1 win.
When the award was announced, Bellemare looked surprised and reluctantly skated to the presentation. But once there, he called Hardy over to receive the award instead.
Bellemare had a goal and an assist. Mikko Lehtonen was the only Finnish player to beat Hardy.
''Our goalie was outstanding today, and that was the difference,'' defenseman Kevin Hecquefeuille said afterward.