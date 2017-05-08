COLOGNE, Germany -- The United States came back three times to beat Sweden 4-3 at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

Player-of-the-game Johnny Gaudreau scored twice, J.T. Compher scored the winner, and Jimmy Howard stopped 39 shots as the Americans clocked their second win following their surprise defeat to co-host Germany on Friday.

Clayton Keller cancelled Elias Lindholm's early score on a power play for Sweden, only to see Lindholm score again.

J.T. Compher of Team USA celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal during the 2017 IIHF world championships game between USA and Sweden. Martin Rose/Getty Images

Gaudreau equalized on a breakaway but Victor Hedman gave Sweden a 3-2 first-period lead.

Gaudreau crowned a brilliant team move involving Jack Eichel and Anders Lee to equalize again.

Lindholm came close to a hat trick then Compher put the U.S. in front for the first time, redirecting Connor Murphy's shot with 8:13 left to play.

Sweden's hopes of tying the game were hit when they were left three against five.

The Americans move to two points behind Russia in Group A.