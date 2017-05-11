PARIS -- Canada rallied to beat France 3-2 on Thursday night in the world hockey championship, breaking a tie early in the third period when the puck deflected past goalie Florian Hardy off French teammate Jonathan Janil.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic was credited with the goal.

The defending champion Canadians (4-0) tied it at 2 on Claude Giroux's power-play goal late in the second period.

Canada's Ryan O'Reilly opened the scoring on a power in the first period. France's Olivier Dame-Malka tied it in the first, and Damien Fleury gave France the lead on a power play early in the second.

Editor's Picks Isles' Nelson leads USA past Italy at worlds The United States cruised to its third win of the ice hockey world championship Wednesday against Italy behind two goals from Brock Nelson.

Canada's Jeff Skinner was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for a spear on Hardy in the third. Dame-Malka also was penalized for high-sticking.

Hardy made 32 saves, and Canada's Chad Johnson stopped 22 shots.

Bidding for a third straight world title and a record-equaling 27th overall, Canada leads Group B with 12 points. The Canadians are three points ahead of Switzerland and five clear of third-place Czech Republic and fourth-place Norway -- separated on goal difference. Finland is fifth, and France sixth.

The Czech Republic beat Norway 1-0 on Jan Kovar's overtime goal.

In Group A in Cologne, Germany, Russia scored three goals in a 1:10 span in the second period in a 3-0 victory over Denmark. Bogdan Kiselevich, Sergei Plotnikov and Nikita Gusev scored for Russia. Gabriel Landeskog and Elias Lindholm scored in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Latvia.

Russia leads the group with 11 points, with the second-place United States and third-place Latvia two points behind and separated by goal difference. Sweden is fourth with seven points.

The top four from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.