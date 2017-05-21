COLOGNE, Germany -- Nikita Kucherov sealed a 5-3 win for Russia in the bronze-medal match against Finland at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

"It's not the medal we wanted," Russia head coach Oleg Znarok said.

Nikita Gusev scored twice and quick-fire goals from Vladimir Tkachyov (short-handed) and Bogdan Kiselevich put the Russians in command.

Mikko Rantanen, then Mikko Lehtonen and Veli-Matti Savinainen dragged Finland back in the final period, with Savinainen scoring on a power play after Gusev was penalized for high sticking.

But Kucherov threw himself at his own rebound after Harri Sateri made the save to seal the Russians' triumph, a consolation of sorts for their semifinal loss to Canada on Saturday.

Canada and Sweden were playing the final later, with the Canadians going for three titles in a row.