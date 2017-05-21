        <
        >

          Sweden beats Canada in shootout to win gold at hockey worlds

          6:53 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          COLOGNE, Germany -- Sweden won the ice hockey world championship with a 2-1 shootout victory over two-time defending champion Canada on Sunday.

          Sweden goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped all four attempts in the shootout as Nicklas Backstrom and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Swedes to win their first International Ice Hockey Federation title since 2013.

          The game was 1-1 after three periods and overtime.

          Lundqvist and Canada counterpart Calvin Pickard, who saved William Nylander's first shot in the shootout for Sweden, were outstanding in a game in which the Canadians narrowly outshot their opponents by 43-42.

          The breakthrough came against the odds, with Backstrom penalized for slashing, when Victor Hedman scored short-handed with 20.8 seconds left in the second period.

          Ryan O'Reilly equalized when he scrambled the puck in off a rebound from Mitch Marner.

          Nathan MacKinnon missed a good chance to clinch the win for Canada on a power play before overtime.

