WINDSOR, Ontario -- Jeremiah Addison scored three goals and the Windsor Spitfires beat the Erie Otters 4-2 on Wednesday night to the reach the Memorial Cup final.

Erie (2-1) will play the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Saint John Sea Dogs (1-2) on Friday night in the semifinal, with the winner advancing to face the Spitfires (3-0) on Sunday in the title game.

Mikhail Sergachev also scored for the host Spitfires in the round-robin finale. Gabriel Vilardi assisted on all four goals, and Michael DiPietro made 33 saves.

Before the four-team Canadian Major Junior Hockey Championship, the Spitfires went 44 days between games after being eliminated in the first round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Kyle Maksimovich and Taylor Raddysh scored for the OHL champion Otters.

Western Hockey League champion Seattle (0-3) was eliminated Tuesday night.