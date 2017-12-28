        <
        >

          Canada improves to 2-0 at world juniors with rout of Slovakia

          3:31 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Jonah Gadjovich scored twice, and Canada routed Slovakia 6-0 on Wednesday night to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship.

          Maxime Comtois, Taylor Raddysh, Sam Steel and Jordan Kyrou also scored, and Colton Point made 20 saves. Canada was coming off a 4-2 victory over Finland on Tuesday in its Group A opener.

          David Hrenak made 48 saves for Slovakia.

          Defending champion United States opened Tuesday night with a 9-0 victory over Denmark. The Americans will resume Group A play Thursday night against Slovakia, then will face Canada on Friday in an outdoor game at the Buffalo Bills' stadium in Orchard Park.

          In the lone Group B game Wednesday, Philipp Kurashev, Nicolas Muller and Valentin Nussbaumer scored and Philip Wuthrich made 27 saves to help Switzerland open with a 3-2 victory over Belarus. Maxim Sushko and Viktor Bovbel scored for Belarus, coming off a 6-1 loss to Sweden on Tuesday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.