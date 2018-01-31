PRAGUE -- NHL great Jaromir Jagr signed a deal Wednesday with a team he owns in the Czech Republic.

The move comes a couple of days after the Calgary Flames placed the forward on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

The club confirmed that the contract between Jagr and the Kladno Knights in the second-tier Czech league has been signed, but no details were immediately available. Jagr planned a news conference in Kladno for Thursday.

Kladno, just west of the capital Prague, is Jagr's hometown.

Jagr, 45, had only one goal and six assists in 22 games for Calgary after signing a one-year, $1 million contract on Oct. 4 as an unrestricted free agent. He hasn't played since Dec. 31 because of what the team called a lower-body injury.

Jagr might play for the Knights as soon as Saturday, but Kladno spokesman Vit Heral has not confirmed that.

In a message to his fans on Facebook, Jagr said one of his knees started to swell two months ago, and his condition has not improved. He said he skated only once in the past month and wanted to consult a leading local expert, Pavel Kolar, on that problem.